Enemy Reaction: The best of the 2021 Seahawks season (plus Bills vs. Rams!)

NFL season is back, which means Enemy Reaction is back! As has been tradition over the years I do a review of the Seattle Seahawks’ wins from the previous season, which unfortunately was just seven. There’s a good chance I’ll be doing even fewer of these in 2022, but hopefully that isn’t the case.
To make up for just six snippets of 2021 Enemy Reaction goodness — I skipped the Houston Texans because they just had nothing to react to — I’ve pulled down a couple of game thread screenshots from the Buffalo Bills’ destruction of the Los Angeles Rams since who here doesn’t love watching the Rams lose?
Win #1 (at Colts) - A nice 69-yard strike to Tyler Lockett
LOCKETT'S GOT IT! @DangeRussWilson fires away to @TDLockett12 for six more!— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 12, 2021
: #SEAvsIND on FOX
#2 (at 49ers) - Russ Magic
.@DangeRussWilson hit 'em with the razzle dazzle— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2021
WE LOVE TO SEE IT
: #SEAvsSF on FOX
#3 (vs. Jaguars) - Homer to the House
WHAT IS HAPPENING@travishomer4 just returned an onside kick for the touchdown— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 31, 2021
: #JAXvsSEA on CBS
#4 (vs. 49ers) - Sweep!
With the game on the line, the Seahawks defense came up HUGE— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 6, 2021
Re-watch the game »
Game action »
#6 (vs. Lions) - You don’t Cover 0 blitz Russell Wilson
Just perfect execution @DangeRussWilson ➡️ @dkm14 for 6!— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 2, 2022
: #DETvsSEA on FOX
#7 (at Cardinals) - Priceless Penny
RASHAAD PENNY CANNOT BE STOPPED. 62-YARD TD. #Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2022
: #SEAvsAZ on FOX
: NFL app
Bonus coverage! Buffalo Bills 31 Los Angeles Rams 10
Gabe Davis is STILL a touchdown machine!— NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2022
The first TD of the 2022 NFL season ✅ @gabedavis13_ @JoshAllenQB
: #BUFvsLAR on NBC
: Stream on NFL+
Allen took flight. #Kickoff2022— NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2022
: #BUFvsLAR on NBC
: Stream on NFL+
Jordan Poyer snags the second @BuffaloBills INT of the night! #BillsMafia #Kickoff2022 @j_poyer21— NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2022
: #BUFvsLAR on NBC
: Stream on NFL+
.@STEFONDIGGS TOOK THE TOP OFF THE DEFENSE.#Kickoff2022 #BillsMafia— NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2022
: #BUFvsLAR on NBC
: Stream on NFL+
Alright! That was a fun way to wrap this up. Hopefully I’ll be back next week with an explosive Broncos edition of Enemy Reaction.
Thanks for reading and go ‘Hawks!
