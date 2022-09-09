Enemy Reaction: The best of the 2021 Seahawks season (plus Bills vs. Rams!)

NFL season is back, which means Enemy Reaction is back! As has been tradition over the years I do a review of the Seattle Seahawks’ wins from the previous season, which unfortunately was just seven. There’s a good chance I’ll be doing even fewer of these in 2022, but hopefully that isn’t the case.

To make up for just six snippets of 2021 Enemy Reaction goodness — I skipped the Houston Texans because they just had nothing to react to — I’ve pulled down a couple of game thread screenshots from the Buffalo Bills’ destruction of the Los Angeles Rams since who here doesn’t love watching the Rams lose?

Win #1 (at Colts) - A nice 69-yard strike to Tyler Lockett

#2 (at 49ers) - Russ Magic

.@DangeRussWilson hit 'em with the razzle dazzle



WE LOVE TO SEE IT



: #SEAvsSF on FOX pic.twitter.com/qgNGIxrDNg — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2021

#3 (vs. Jaguars) - Homer to the House

WHAT IS HAPPENING@travishomer4 just returned an onside kick for the touchdown



: #JAXvsSEA on CBS pic.twitter.com/OW7HMwv8Oc — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 31, 2021

#4 (vs. 49ers) - Sweep!

With the game on the line, the Seahawks defense came up HUGE



Re-watch the game » https://t.co/sD6bjGiiN1

Game action » https://t.co/eYrPSQ7XNO pic.twitter.com/aAO8NZtZj4 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 6, 2021

#6 (vs. Lions) - You don’t Cover 0 blitz Russell Wilson

#7 (at Cardinals) - Priceless Penny

Bonus coverage! Buffalo Bills 31 Los Angeles Rams 10

Gabe Davis is STILL a touchdown machine!



The first TD of the 2022 NFL season ✅ @gabedavis13_ @JoshAllenQB



: #BUFvsLAR on NBC

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LlxLdqcZb3 pic.twitter.com/DaW8ftyciz — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2022

Alright! That was a fun way to wrap this up. Hopefully I’ll be back next week with an explosive Broncos edition of Enemy Reaction.

Thanks for reading and go ‘Hawks!