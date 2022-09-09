Pre-Snap Reads 9/9: Jamal Adams talks about new scheme

Seahawks News

Condolences & Congratulations: Seahawks predictions for 2022

Seaside Joe 1282: To Abe Lucas, Geno Smith, Drew Lock, and Kenneth Walker III haters we say...Congrats and condolences to you!

Pete Carroll, Seahawks insist Russell Wilson’s return is just another game - The Athletic

Asked how he expects fans to greet Wilson, Carroll said: "I'll leave it up to the 12s. I think they'll know exactly what to do."

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks vs. Broncos

All eyes are on Seattle as the Seahawks host the Broncos on Monday Night Football to kick off the season.

2023 Seahawks draft quarterback power rankings « Seahawks Draft Blog

I will update these power rankings as we go along. It’s a bit of fun — but also a review of how the players with first round potential are progressing through the season. It’s also not a ranking. This isn’t necessarily the order I expect them to be drafted (and it’d be too early to make any predictions anyway).

Pete Carroll on reception for Russell Wilson: "I'll leave it up to the 12s" - ProFootballTalk

The Seahawks retired the number 12 for moments like this, apparently.

K.J. Wright: Why it's important for Seahawks to play Woolen, other rookies - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks playing more rookies in 2022 will be very important, former Hawks LB K.J. Wright said, especially with CB Tariq Woolen.

Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks talks facing Russell Wilson, new role on D - Seattle Sports

Jordyn Brooks joined The Huddle to discuss the Seahawks facing Russell Wilson and the Broncos and his new leadership role on defense.

Jamal Adams doesn’t want to talk broken finger, happy to talk about Seahawks’ new scheme

Don’t ask Jamal Adams about his broken, repaired and broken again finger.

NFC West News

49ers News: How will DeMeco Ryans attack Justin Fields? - Niners Nation

A preview at the defensive game plan for the 49ers against the Bears

X-Factors for the Arizona Cardinals season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals open the 2022 NFL season as 6-point underdogs at home according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

Thursday's Arizona Cardinals-Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Two new names are added for the Arizona Cardinals on their injury report, bringing their total to 11 players.

Rams-Bills reactions: LA might have a slight Super Bowl hangover - Turf Show Times

Ugly season-opening loss to Bills not a great way to start off title defense

Rams-Bills final score: Matthew Stafford has 3 picks, Josh Allen shines - Turf Show Times

Rams opened the season against the Buffalo Bills, resulting in the first loss of the year.

Buffalo Bills make statement by beating up on defending champion Los Angeles Rams

The Bills are favored to win the Super Bowl and showed the nation why in the NFL opener Thursday.

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Bills' season-opening win over Rams on Thursday

Behind the brilliance in Josh Allen's arm and legs, along with a dominant Von Miller-led pass rush, the Bills kicked off the 2022 season with a statement in their victory over the reigning Super Bowl-champion Rams.

Rams announce extensions for Sean McVay, Les Snead - National Football Post

The Los Angeles Rams announced contract extensions for both head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead on Thursday.

Around The NFL

Every NFL team’s biggest worry, from Bills’ defense to Mac Jones’ potential to Justin Fields’ protection - The Athletic

Thirty-two NFL teams open their season this weekend full of hope but with 32 worries as well.

Answering the biggest questions about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's 2022 season

The road to get here was winding, but Tom Brady is back for a 23rd NFL season. How will it go, and what's next?

Move the Sticks: Super Bowl contenders draft & Week 1 preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Bills look exactly like a Super Bowl favorite should look in blowout of the Rams

The Buffalo Bills were far from perfect on Thursday night. That's what should scare the rest of the NFL.