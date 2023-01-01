Seahawks vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welcome to 2023!
The Seattle Seahawks (7-8) and New York Jets (7-8) both had Decembers to forget, and as a result they are on the cusp of playoff elimination. To kick off the new year they will face off at Lumen Field in what is more or less a “loser is out” scenario.
Geno Smith has had a wonderful season but he and the offense have struggled in recent weeks. The offensive line has not performed well, injuries have impacted the wide receiver, tight end, and running back positions, and Smith’s stellar early-season start hasn’t sustained. And yet, against the team that drafted him, a great performance would go a long way towards realizing a playoff appearance.
For Robert Saleh’s Jets, they’ve ridden an elite defense to a better than expected season. What has severely damaged their playoff hopes is quarterback instability and ineptitude, particularly from the benched Zach Wilson and past his prime Joe Flacco. Mike White may not be a superstar in the making but he’s been the Jets’ best passer, and the Jets will look to him to save their season.
If the Seahawks win they could move back into a wild card spot if other results go their way. A loss could eliminate them depending on other results, whereas a loss definitely sends the Jets out of the playoffs.
Here are all the details fans need on this crucial New Year’s Day matchup, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:
TV Schedule
Date: Sunday, January 1st, 2023
Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT
Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)
Announcers: Chris Myers and Robert Smith (sideline reporter: Jen Hale)
Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)
Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)
Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV
Seahawks roster: Click here
GOpponent Blog: Gang Green Nation
Odds
The Seahawks are 2-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 42.5.
Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule
September
Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos
Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers
Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons
October
Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions
Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints
Week 6, 10/16: W 19-9 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 7, 10/23: W 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8, 10/30: W 27-13 vs. New York Giants
November
Week 9, 11/6: W 31-21 at Arizona Cardinals
Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): L 21-16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11, 11/20: BYE
Week 12, 11/27: L 40-34 (OT) vs. Las Vegas Raiders
December
Week 13, 12/4: W 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams
Week 14, 12/11: L 30-24 vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): L 21-13 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): L 24-10 at Kansas City Chiefs
January
Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)
Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)
