Seahawks vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welcome to 2023!

The Seattle Seahawks (7-8) and New York Jets (7-8) both had Decembers to forget, and as a result they are on the cusp of playoff elimination. To kick off the new year they will face off at Lumen Field in what is more or less a “loser is out” scenario.

Geno Smith has had a wonderful season but he and the offense have struggled in recent weeks. The offensive line has not performed well, injuries have impacted the wide receiver, tight end, and running back positions, and Smith’s stellar early-season start hasn’t sustained. And yet, against the team that drafted him, a great performance would go a long way towards realizing a playoff appearance.

For Robert Saleh’s Jets, they’ve ridden an elite defense to a better than expected season. What has severely damaged their playoff hopes is quarterback instability and ineptitude, particularly from the benched Zach Wilson and past his prime Joe Flacco. Mike White may not be a superstar in the making but he’s been the Jets’ best passer, and the Jets will look to him to save their season.

If the Seahawks win they could move back into a wild card spot if other results go their way. A loss could eliminate them depending on other results, whereas a loss definitely sends the Jets out of the playoffs.

Here are all the details fans need on this crucial New Year’s Day matchup, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, January 1st, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Chris Myers and Robert Smith (sideline reporter: Jen Hale)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

GOpponent Blog: Gang Green Nation

Odds

The Seahawks are 2-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 42.5.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

October

Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions

Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints

Week 6, 10/16: W 19-9 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7, 10/23: W 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8, 10/30: W 27-13 vs. New York Giants

November

Week 9, 11/6: W 31-21 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): L 21-16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: L 40-34 (OT) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

December

Week 13, 12/4: W 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 14, 12/11: L 30-24 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): L 21-13 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): L 24-10 at Kansas City Chiefs

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)