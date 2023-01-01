Report: Tyler Lockett expected to play

It’s January 2023 and when the Seattle Seahawks take to the field Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets they will be without tight end Will Dissly and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, both of whom landed on injure reserve this past week.

However, according to a report from ESPN Senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Hawks are expected to have at their disposal the services of Tyer Lockett, who had surgery on December 19 to repair a broken bone in his hand.

Lockett is indeed playing, per source. No issues with finger post-surgery. https://t.co/lNNbNpWmqP — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 1, 2023

Fowler wasn’t the only insider to report that Lockett is expected to play, as Ian Rapoport had the same thing to say when it came to Lockett’s availability for the showdown with the Jets.

#Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett, who has 10 screws and a plate in his left hand after suffering a break, is expected to play after missing just one game, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2023

The big question, of course, is how effective Lockett will be hauling in passes and blocking with a hand that was only recently surgically repaired. Regardless of how effective he can be, his presence on the field is something for which New York will be required to account for in the early going, potentially opening up other areas of the field for Geno Smith and company.