 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Tyler Lockett expected to play

By John P. Gilbert
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

It’s January 2023 and when the Seattle Seahawks take to the field Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets they will be without tight end Will Dissly and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, both of whom landed on injure reserve this past week.

However, according to a report from ESPN Senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Hawks are expected to have at their disposal the services of Tyer Lockett, who had surgery on December 19 to repair a broken bone in his hand.

Fowler wasn’t the only insider to report that Lockett is expected to play, as Ian Rapoport had the same thing to say when it came to Lockett’s availability for the showdown with the Jets.

The big question, of course, is how effective Lockett will be hauling in passes and blocking with a hand that was only recently surgically repaired. Regardless of how effective he can be, his presence on the field is something for which New York will be required to account for in the early going, potentially opening up other areas of the field for Geno Smith and company.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...