2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Jets 1st Quarter game thread

Happy New Year, Seattle Seahawks fans!

The Seahawks ended 2022 on a losing note and find themselves needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The same can be said of the New York Jets, who’ve lost four in a row and will be out of the postseason race if they lose at Lumen Field.

It’s a bad time for both teams to play their worst football of the season, but it’s not over until it’s over! Geno Smith has had one hell of a story to tell about his 2022 season, can he add a dramatic chapter by conquering the team that drafted him to end their playoff dreams and keep Seattle’s alive? We’ll find out soon! The Seahawks offense has sputtered in recent weeks and they badly need a return to their early season form to have any chance at a season-saving victory.

