Seahawks vs. Jets: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap

The Seattle Seahawks (7-8) have lost three in a row, while the New York Jets (7-8) have lost four in a row. Both are still in playoff contention but a loss for either side would be the knockout blow to their postseason hopes. Geno Smith is going to face the team that drafted him, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh takes on the team he won a Super Bowl with as an assistant to Pete Carroll. A lot to play for and hopefully the Seahawks can finally win one and end this losing streak.

This article is a full summary of the game, with a complete recap coming upon the conclusion of the contest. Consider this post a running commentary separate from the game threads (which is where you are still supposed to comment during the games), and refreshing the page will produce updates.

1st Quarter

The Seahawks started the game with the ball. Kenneth Walker III on the very first play nearly took it the distance! A beautiful cutback and he was brought down at the Jets’ 12 for a 60-yard run. Two players later, Geno Smith’s first pass of the day was a touchdown to Colby Parkinson in the corner of the end zone! Colby Parkinson beat Lamarcus Joyner in the corner. 7-0 Seahawks.

The Jets’ first drive reached Seattle territory, but Mike White was pressured by Jordyn Brooks and he made an ill-advised downfield throw that was picked off by Quandre Diggs! Jonathan Abram also there to help shield off the receiver.

Another good run by Ken Walker, followed by a deep shot from Geno Smith to Noah Fant put the Seahawks in the red zone. The drive did stall out eventually but Jason Myers booted a chipshot through the uprights. 10-0 Seahawks.

Chunk plays on the ground and a 3rd down catch by Elijah Moore kept the chains moving for Gang Green. White badly missed an open C.J. Uzomah on a potential touchdown play (or at least a big play down the sideline), and his 3rd down throw to Moore was well short of the line to gain. Greg Zuerlein got the Jets on the board from 44. 10-3 Seahawks.

You wanted Geno magic? You got some. With the quarter winding down, Smith escaped the pocket and improvised a forward flip to DeeJay Dallas, who raced off in the open field for a 42-yard gain to the Jets’ 6-yard line!

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Colby Parkinson 12-yard touchdown from Geno Smith - SEA 7, NYJ 0

All the @Seahawks needed was 3 plays on offense to take the lead ✨



: #NYJvsSEA on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/X0l893cfwp pic.twitter.com/hnUVbA8J57 — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023

1st Quarter: Jason Myers 25-yard field goal - SEA 10, NYJ 0

1st Quarter: Greg Zuerlein 44-yard field goal - SEA 10, NYJ 3

Seahawks Injury Report

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks will end their regular season with a home game against the Los Angeles Rams. We will update this post with the kickoff time and date when it’s confirmed by the NFL.