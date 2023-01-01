Seahawks vs. Jets: NFL TV coverage map and commentators

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the New York Jets in the late FOX window of Week 17. This is a singleheader week for FOX and they have a host of big game with playoff implications across the board.

As always, 506 Sports does the coverage maps, and with seven games on the FOX slate the coverage is spread out. The light blue color consists of much of the Pacific Northwest, a good chunk of the Northeast, and the Jacksonville and Miami areas down in Florida.

Chris Myers and Robert Smith are on the call for FOX. They called the Seahawks’ home loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the road win over the Detroit Lions, and the home win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are the announcers for the full slate of games at 10 AM and 1 PM:

10 AM

Dolphins-Patriots (CBS): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Colts-Giants (CBS): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Broncos-Chiefs (CBS): Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Jaguars-Texans (CBS): Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Panthers-Buccaneers (FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Eagles-Saints (FOX): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Browns-Commanders (FOX): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Bears-Lions (FOX): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Cardinals-Falcons (FOX): Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn, Megan Olivi

1 PM

49ers-Raiders (1:05, FOX): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Jets-Seahawks (1:05, FOX): Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Rams-Chargers (1:25, CBS): Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Vikings-Packers (1:25, CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson