Please be safe. Please enjoy yourselves. Please enjoy this Seahawks season with as little prejudice as possible. Sundays are for fun days. Nothing is perfect. Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

Marquise Goodwin was a good signing, not a long-term solution - Seaside Joe

Seahawks must keep searching for more receiver help in 2023: Seaside Joe 1398

How Seahawks' Week 17 game vs. Jets could make or break their season - Yahoo Sports

Five losses in six games — and three straight at home, which obviously raises some question about how much of an advantage it really is anymore playing at Lumen — dashed those hopes. Still, what remains to play for — the 10th playoff spot in Carroll’s 13 years as coach and a 10th winning season in the past 11 years — is still quite a bit. A winning season, though, goes out the window without a win against the Jets with Seattle standing at 7-8.

Ray Roberts: Why middle rounds will be key to next Seahawks draft - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks may pick in the top five of the NFL Draft, but for Ray Roberts, he thinks just as important is what they do later in the draft.

In A New York Minute: Roster Ties Between Seahawks and Jets - Seahawks.com

Taking a look at roster connections between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets ahead of Week 17’s home matchup.

Seattle Seahawks Put WR Marquise Goodwin on IR, Make 3 More Roster Moves Before New York Jets - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin is out for the remainder of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve Saturday.

NFC West News

49ers QB Trey Lance Has Second Surgery on Broken Ankle - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance reportedly had a second surgery on his broken ankle to remove hardware that was causing irritation.

What to watch for in Cardinals-Falcons - Revenge of the Birds

David Blough set to start at quarterback for Arizona

2023 New Year's Resolutions for the Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals need to follow these three New Year's resolutions to get back on track in 2023 and beyond.

L.A. Rams will encounter familiar faces this Sunday vs. the Chargers - Turf Show Times

Seven ex-Rams will be on the opposite sideline

Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa Activated and Will Play vs. Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The other half of the Chargers elite pass rush will make his return on Sunday

Around The NFL

Tom Brady and the … Raiders? Saints? 49ers? Buccaneers? It looks like another Tom-A-Thon is coming - Yahoo Sports

Before the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat this season, before the NFL knew about the Miami Dolphins’ tampering dalliance with Tom Brady, before the quarterback’s high-profile divorce and FTX crypto nightmare, Dana White opened the door on an offseason microscope that is going to only intensify.

Steelers work to keep playoff hopes, Mike Tomlin's streak alive - Pittsburgh Steelers- ESPN

In 15 seasons as the Steelers coach, Tomlin has never had a losing record. Pittsburgh needs to win Sunday to keep that going.

Can the Jaguars quash their losing streak vs. the Texans? - Jacksonville Jaguars- ESPN

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost eight straight games to the Houston Texans. Can they break the streak?

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 31 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

NFL Week 17 odds, how to watch, live streaming: Expert selections, best bets, teasers, survivor picks and more - CBSSports.com

CBSSports.com and SportsLine break down every single NFL game in Week 17