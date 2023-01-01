Seahawks-Jets preview: JPG joined Boy Green to discuss Geno, playoffs, DJ Reed and DROY

It’s New Year’s Day, meaning that the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets are set to face off at Lumen Field in Week 17. The game is effectively a must win for both teams in order to keep rapidly dwindling playoff hopes alive.

It’s still early, though, and the game is not for several more hours. In addition, it’s a holiday so most things are closed, meaning the best way to pass at least some of the time between now and kickoff is to enjoy the appearance of Field Gull’s own John P. Gilbert on Boy Green’s preview of the matchup.

Several of the topics covered include:

The history of Geno Smith and Pete Carroll with the Jets

The multiple Seahawks now in Jets uniforms, including D.J. Reed and George Fant

He mentioned something about a former Jets safety named Jamal Adams who is allegedly now with Seattle

Sauce Gardner versus Tariq Woolen in the DROY competition

Ken Walker III versus Garrett Wilson in the OROY competition

Thoughts and predictions for the game

So, sit back and burn 24 minutes of the time before now and kickoff enjoying the preview.