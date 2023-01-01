As expected, Tyler Lockett and Ken Walker active for Seahawks

With kickoff for the Week 17 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets drawing near, fans of both teams are likely paying attention to the action around the league as they hope for help in keeping faint playoff hopes alive.

However, when the two teams do take to the field, the Hawks will have the services of two of their key offensive weapons in Tyler Lockett and Ken Walker. Lockett, of course, is returning from surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand, while Walker is dealing with a jammed ankle that has bothered him since the Week 13 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

However, the Hawks will be without their top tight end and their third wide receiver in Will Dissly and Marquise Goodwin, both of whom landed on injured reserve during the week.

The full list of inactives is: