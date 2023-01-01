NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks get huge result with Commanders loss to Browns

The Seattle Seahawks needed help in order to have a shot at the playoffs, and they got considerable support in the 10 AM window.

Amari Cooper caught two touchdowns and Donovan Peoples-Jones caught another from Deshaun Watson, while Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in his return to the starting lineup as the Cleveland Browns took apart the Washington Commanders 24-10 in Maryland.

The Commanders are 7-5-1 just a month ago but now they’ve lost three straight and find themselves not only out of a playoff spot at the moment (because the Detroit Lions won), they also have to play the Dallas Cowboys starters because the Philadelphia Eagles did not clinch the NFC East today.

We cannot stress enough how important this outcome was for the Seahawks. If the Seahawks defeat the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers lose to the Minnesota Vikings, then the Seahawks take the final wild card spot and would have a “win and in” situation next week against the Los Angeles Rams.

However, the Seahawks are out of the playoffs if they lose and the Packers beat the Vikings. Ditto the Commanders if Green Bay wins.

GO VIKES GO!