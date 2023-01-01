Watch: Quandre Diggs with an interception to end Jets first drive

The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets are facing off at Lumen Field Sunday afternoon, with both teams fighting to keep faint 2022 playoff hopes alive. The Jets won the toss, which gave the Hawks the opportunity to march right down the field and put points on the board behind a Geno Smith to Colby Parkinson touchdown pass.

The Jets then got the ball back and began marching down the field, looking to even the score. However, the Seattle defense had other thoughts, with Jordyn Brooks applying pressure on Jets third string quarterback Mike White, leading to a poor throw and this stellar play from Quandre Diggs.

The highlight is worth watching alone for the Diggs celebration mid-play, holding the ball in the air triumphantly while running up the sideline. Luckily, the refs opted not to flag Diggs for taunting on the play, perhaps because Diggs was on his own sideline as opposed to the New York sideline.

Seahawks up 7-0 early in this one.