Injury Update: Jordyn Brooks ruled out for rest of Jets game

Holding a double digit lead in the second quarter over the visiting New York Jets, the Seattle Seahawks saw one of their defensive leaders go down holding his knee.

On a 1st & 10 from the Jets own 44, Brooks went down while tackling Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah on a 12 yard gain. He was helped to the sideline, appearing unable to put any weight on the injured leg, and then promptly took the cart into the locker room. Any injury for Brooks would obviously be a major blow for a Seahawks defense already missing Ryan Neal, but could be devastating for Brooks himself.

As a first round pick in the 2020 draft, the Hawks will need to make a decision in the next four months regarding Brooks’ fifth year option, meaning that any serious injury that requires significant rehab into the offseason could hinder the ability of the team to make a fully informed decision regarding that option.

UPDATE:

Brooks has now been ruled out for the rest of the game by the team.

.@Seahawks injury update: LB Jordyn Brooks is Out (knee). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 1, 2023

The fact he was ruled out so quickly does not appear to be a great sign.