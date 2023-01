Geno Smith found reserve/blocking tight end Tyler Mabry for his second passing touchdown on the afternoon. This would be not only Mabry’s first touchdown, but his first NFL reception as well. The Seattke Seahawks extended their lead over the New York Jets to 17-3 following a Jason Myers PAT. Watch the clip below!

Tyler Mabry's first NFL catch is a TD!



: #NYJvsSEA on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/X0l893cfwp pic.twitter.com/pepwtvHDZA — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023