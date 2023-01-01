Injury Update: Tyler Lockett Questionable with leg injury

The Seattle Seahawks currently hold a two touchdown lead over the visiting New York Jets in the second half of a must-win game, however, it is a game that has taken a toll on the Seattle roster so far.

Earlier in the second half, the Hawks lost Jordyn Brooks to a knee injury that looked serious and will keep Brooks out for the remainder of the game. Then, later in the third quarter wide receiver Tyler Lockett - who was listed as Questionable coming into the game due to a surgically repaired broken hand - sustained a new injury that has him with a new Questionable designation.

.@Seahawks injury update: WR Tyler Lockett is Questionable (leg). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 1, 2023

With the Jets offense seemingly unable to get much going this afternoon, losing Lockett does not appear to be a threat to the ability to the Seahawks to win in Week 17. However, depending upon the severity of the injury, if it is an injury that keeps him out of Week 18, it could put a dent in the postseason hopes of the team.