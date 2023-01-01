 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Jets 4th Quarter game thread

The Seahawks lead the Jets by 14.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

One quarter left. 20-6 Seahawks.

In This Stream

2022 NFL Season, Week 17: Seahawks and Jets battle in must-win for both teams

View all 23 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...