Twitter reacts to Seahawks, Geno Smith’s revenge win over the Jets

The Seattle Seahawks took care of business against the New York Jets this afternoon in one of their most complete performances in recent memory. The defense did its part to hold off Mike White and the Jets offense for most of the day, and the offense was able to move the ball on the strength of Ken Walker’s explosiveness and Geno Smith’s efficiency. While the Minnesota Vikings didn’t take care of business, Seattle’s playoff hope isn’t completely gone; they can still squeak in with a win at home against the LA Rams next week and a Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions. Never mind what you may have heard on the television, the Seahawks are not eliminated yet. Plus it was just a pretty solid game.

Hopefully I’ve got this right: Hawks need to win next week but also need the Lions to win. A SEA win will mean a tie record with whoever wins DETvGB. Hawks have the tie breaker over the Lions, but the Packers have the tie breaker over the Hawks. Do I have it right? Lol. — Hawkaholic Go Hawks (@seahawks12girl) January 2, 2023

For the Seahawks, path to the playoffs is pretty simple: Win these next 2 games and root very hard against the Packers. 2 Seattle wins + 1 Packers loss gets the Seahawks in. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 1, 2023

We are only eliminated if the packers win 2 weeks. Seahawks need the packers to lose 1 of 2 AND the Seahawks did to win out to make the playoffs — Josh (@xtruh_honest) January 1, 2023

There is one Wild Card spot left up for grabs in the NFC.



Assuming the Seahawks hold on and win, they'll move into that last spot for about ten minutes.



However, once the Vikings-Packers game ends, Green Bay will bump the Hawks out of the seventh seed. — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) January 1, 2023

That was the first turnover-free game of the season for the #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 2, 2023

Geno Smith is on his way to joining some elite company; after today, he has 29 passing tds on the season. With one more, he can join Russell Wilson and Dave Krieg as the only Seahawks QBs to throw for 30+ TDs in a single season. Even more important, Smith once again looked like the decisive passer, and he did so against one of the league’s tougher defenses. And he got his revenge game against the team that drafted him.

geno's velocity problems versus panthers and 49ers seemed to be gone last week and super gone this week — irreversibly genopilled but it's a new year (@cmikesspinmove) January 1, 2023

"He fuckin' pushed him, ref" -- Geno Smith, Jan. 1, 2023. — irreversibly genopilled but it's a new year (@cmikesspinmove) January 1, 2023

Going into Week 17, Geno Smith is the only QB in the NFL with:



-- more than 26 passing touchdowns

-- at least 1 rushing touchdown

-- fewer than 10 interceptions — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) January 1, 2023

Geno Smith just earned a cool million dollars. His incentive package includes a $1M bonus for reaching 4,000 yards passing, which he's now done.



Becomes the second QB in Seahawks history with 4,000 passing yards in a season, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Russell Wilson did it four times. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 1, 2023

Geno Smith & the Seahawks eliminate the New York Jets from the playoffs.



Geno handing out Ls to his former teams.



Chargers ✔️

Giants ✔️

Jets ✔️#Seahawks l #NYJvsSEA #GenoSmith l #Seattle pic.twitter.com/qH7pY4NKjA — Sports By Chris Clough (@ChrisOnSports) January 2, 2023

- Geno Smith eliminates his former team from playoff contention

-,Rams have the worst SB Slump.



Kicking off new years the perfect way. https://t.co/QP1MzsTwp7 — Cam (@Camden_51) January 2, 2023

Ken Walker is continuing to add to his impressive rookie resume.

1000 yards on the year and more to come. ‍♂️



Keep on pushing, @Kenneth_Walker9! pic.twitter.com/jfI78F9BYe — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 1, 2023

this is the best walker has looked between the tackles all year and it isn't coming at expense of explosives — irreversibly genopilled but it's a new year (@cmikesspinmove) January 1, 2023

He wasn’t the only rookie who out up an impressive performance. Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen both showed why they are in the conversation of DROY.

Geno has tried DK twice now in the end zone with Sauce on him. Both incomplete on third down. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 1, 2023

If DK isn't gonna catch anything he might as well fight Sauce — occasional good opinion haver (@wrongopinionman) January 1, 2023

Look I'm an expert and I know ball and Ken Walker III and Tariq Woolen outplayed Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardiner today.



OPOY and DROY on the same team but it's not the Jets. — occasional good opinion haver (@wrongopinionman) January 2, 2023

Darrell Taylor had a day, and he is putting together a career season after a slow start to the year.

Darrell Taylor now has 7.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles this season. Both career highs. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 1, 2023

Best half for Darrell Taylor this season. — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) January 1, 2023

Darrell Taylor has been playing out of his mind today — luke (@ColdWunz) January 1, 2023

Darrell Taylor with another sack to to the end the game. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 2, 2023

Darrell Taylor eating today. This is the guy he was supposed to be coming in to this season — occasional good opinion haver (@wrongopinionman) January 1, 2023

Plus, Seattle kept an important streak running.

Michael Dickson keeps doing great things, too.

Jason Myers continues to have a great season, but he unfortunately had what would go down as only his second miss on the year. Still, he went 3 for 4, so nobody should be too worried about that.

Wow. Myers misses from 41. Only his second missed field goal of the year. — 12th Man Rising (@12thMan_Rising) January 1, 2023

????????

Will Dissly may be out, but he is still fighting with this team in whatever capacity he can (in this case, a moral one). Same for Jamal Adams, who got a chance to catch up with some old teammates from his days with the Jets.

Feed the boys!!! — Will Dissly (@Will_Diss) January 1, 2023

A fire-up Jamal Adams is walking around the field pregame giving hugs to teammates and getting everyone hyped up. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 1, 2023

The draft pick situation is still looking pretty, pretty good.

Draft update: The #Seahawks still have the #3 overall pick from the Broncos and their loss today to the Chiefs.



Their other pick is currently #13. Can go to #10 overall with a loss today, or jump up to the 18ish area with a win. pic.twitter.com/hWpFd1S5rw — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) January 1, 2023

Needs for the #Seahawks heading into the 2023 NFL Draft looking pretty rough at this point in time:



ILB

EDGE

IDL

CB

S?



IOL

WR

TE?

RB? — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) January 1, 2023

One week left in the Regular season.