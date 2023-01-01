 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to Seahawks, Geno Smith’s revenge win over the Jets

By Stan Taylor
@GoodGuyAtSports
New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks took care of business against the New York Jets this afternoon in one of their most complete performances in recent memory. The defense did its part to hold off Mike White and the Jets offense for most of the day, and the offense was able to move the ball on the strength of Ken Walker’s explosiveness and Geno Smith’s efficiency. While the Minnesota Vikings didn’t take care of business, Seattle’s playoff hope isn’t completely gone; they can still squeak in with a win at home against the LA Rams next week and a Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions. Never mind what you may have heard on the television, the Seahawks are not eliminated yet. Plus it was just a pretty solid game.

Geno Smith is on his way to joining some elite company; after today, he has 29 passing tds on the season. With one more, he can join Russell Wilson and Dave Krieg as the only Seahawks QBs to throw for 30+ TDs in a single season. Even more important, Smith once again looked like the decisive passer, and he did so against one of the league’s tougher defenses. And he got his revenge game against the team that drafted him.

Ken Walker is continuing to add to his impressive rookie resume.

He wasn’t the only rookie who out up an impressive performance. Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen both showed why they are in the conversation of DROY.

Darrell Taylor had a day, and he is putting together a career season after a slow start to the year.

Plus, Seattle kept an important streak running.

Michael Dickson keeps doing great things, too.

Jason Myers continues to have a great season, but he unfortunately had what would go down as only his second miss on the year. Still, he went 3 for 4, so nobody should be too worried about that.

????????

Will Dissly may be out, but he is still fighting with this team in whatever capacity he can (in this case, a moral one). Same for Jamal Adams, who got a chance to catch up with some old teammates from his days with the Jets.

The draft pick situation is still looking pretty, pretty good.

One week left in the Regular season.

Loading comments...