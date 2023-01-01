Post-Game Reaction Podcast: Seahawks ground Jets, keep playoff chances alive

The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) spent three straight losses without leading for a single second. With their backs against the wall, they jumped on the New York Jets (7-9) in the opening minutes and never relinquished the lead. Two touchdown passes by Geno Smith, 133 rushing yards by Kenneth Walker III, and some stout defense against an admittedly very limited Jets offense resulted in a 23-6 win that keeps them alive in the NFC chase for the final wild card spot. In fact, they sit at the #7 seed, but their three-way tiebreaker will soon become a two-way tiebreaker in Week 18, which means they need a Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers or else their season is over.

Still, this season started with no expectations of being in the playoff hunt entering Week 18, and here we are! Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens has his reaction to Sunday’s win, as well as the unfortunate and potentially serious knee injury suffered by linebacker and team leader Jordyn Brooks.

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts