Enemy Reaction 2022: Lions knock out the Packers, clinch a Seahawks playoff spot

This is the main event of the evening! Yes, the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in a nailbiter to keep their playoff hopes alive, but they needed help. They needed the Detroit Lions to shake off the disappointment of playoff elimination and topple the Green Bay Packers. Detroit didn’t stick to the weeklong script of Aaron Rodgers inevitably making a furious comeback to get into the playoffs. Dan Campbell’s group came in prepared, determined, and they ousted the Packers and put the Seahawks in the playoffs in thrilling fashion.

As promised, this is Part 2 of Enemy Reaction. Some of these game thread reactions are side-by-side-by-side in a triple view, which can make it hard to see without clicking on the image. I’d recommend clicking (or tapping, if on mobile) image if you’re having difficulties seeing it normally. I’ve never done the triple reaction edit before (at least not to my recollection) so this was a massive undertaking.

Some reactions are just from Seahawks and Lions game threads based on Packers fans seemingly having their attention focused on other things in what was a lighter game thread than both Seattle and Detroit.

Field Gulls, Pride of Detroit, and Acme Packing Company are all ready!

Defensive Pass Interference results in early Packers field goal (3-0 GB)

Lions stop Packers on 4th and 1 in their own territory, resulting in tying field goal (3-3)

Michael Badgley misses field goal (9-3 GB)

Aaron Rodgers interception nullified by hands to the face penalty (13-9 DET)

DJ Chark puts the Seahawks in the playoffs with 4th and 1 conversion (20-16 DET Final)

Post-Game: I got fooled (David Verhasselt, Packernet)

I got fooled. I thought “that” Packers team was a mirage, a distant painful memory from the first half of the 2022 season. But the mirage reanimated Sunday night against Detroit. Unimaginative play calling, poorly executed blocks, fumbles, dropped balls, stunning mental breakdowns and below average QB play. There are myriad off-season discussions to have and decisions to be made. Number one with a bullet, is, of course, what to do with Aaron Rodgers. It’s clear to me and, I think, a majority of fans that it’s time for change. Jordan Love “may” not be the answer. But, based on his age, his 2022 performance and his recent performances in playoff or playoff like games, Aaron Rodgers is no longer the player to lift his team in big games. After a mostly brilliant career, Rodgers is an average quarterback, at best. Rodgers play was not why the Packers went on a December-to-New Years’ win streak. An argument could be made that they’d have done the same with Jordan Love playing QB. Maybe they’d even have beaten Detroit with better QB play, but we won’t know.

Post-Game Video: Cheesehead TV reacts live to Packers losing to Lions (Tom Grossi)

Post-Game Video: Comedian and Packers fan Tom Grossi watches his team’s season melt before his eyes

Post-Game Video: Lions highlights with a look-in from Detroit’s radio broadcast team (Detroit Lions)

BONUS Reaction from Bears fans (via Reddit)

...and Vikings fans

...and 49ers fans

...and sure, even Eagles fans!

That was fun. That was awesome. We thank the Lions so much and it’s a shame they couldn’t be in the playoffs alongside Seattle. All of the talk about how Green Bay was the team no one wants to face in the playoffs, it seems to me like that labeling should’ve been used for the Lions.

And now here come the Seahawks in search of an unlikely road playoff win against the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers. Hey, stranger things have happened! It’s not like we haven’t seen a Pete Carroll team win as a double-digit underdog in the playoffs before...

Thanks for reading and go ‘Hawks!