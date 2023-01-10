Good day to you all. Thank you for being here. Today’s links include all the prerequisite reactions to Sunday’s game, regular season reviews, and a few previews for the ‘Hawks Saturday afternoon game against the San Francisco 49ers. How will we fare against a very good (and most likely Super Bowl favorite?) 49ers team? Tell us how you see it playing out in the comments below.

Seattle Seahawks News

If the Seahawks had kept Russell Wilson and fired Pete Carroll - Seaside Joe

An alternate reality in which the Seahawks listened to Twitter last year: Seaside Joe 1407

I’m struggling with Jalen Carter « Seahawks Draft Blog

I'm struggling with Jalen Carter

Carroll reacts to Seahawks making playoffs, breaks down win over Rams - Seattle Sports

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll discussed making the playoffs, the Lions' win over the Packers and what went right against the Rams on Monday.

What makes Seahawks' surprising return to playoffs so sweet - Seattle Sports

Anything is possible, including the Seahawks making the playoffs after trading Russell Wilson in what was thought to begin a rebuild.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 19-16 Win Over The Rams - Seahawks.com

Local and national media react to Seattle's 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams

Seahawks “Coming Together At The Right Time” Heading Into The Playoffs - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks left Lumen Field Sunday unsure if they were a playoff team or not, but now that they’re in, they feel like they can be dangerous in the postseason.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Recapping Seahawks vs. Rams - Seahawks.com

Jason Meyers kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime as the Seahawks closed out the regular season against the Rams with a W. Listen and subscribe to the Hawk Talk podcast.

Playoff-bound Seahawks ‘partying’ after defense, run game (and the Lions) deliver - The Athletic

Kenneth Walker set the tone on offense. The defense saved the day time and time again. And the Lions delivered when Seattle needed it most.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Third Time's a Charm? Here's What NFC Wild Card Playoff History Says - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Two of the Seattle Seahawks' worst performances this season came against their bitter rivals from the bay. But is history on their side to enact a bit of revenge in the wild card round?

Early Seattle Seahawks Exit vs. San Francisco 49ers? Playoff Power Rankings - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Is there too much working against the Seattle Seahawks against the San Francisco 49ers?

NFC West News

The Great irony About Kliff Kingsbury - Revenge of the Birds

In one of Kliff Kingsbury’s most candid moments as the surprise Cardinals’ head coaching successor to Bruce Arians and Steve Wilks, he told the media after his first NFL game that during Kyler...

Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; GM Steve Keim steps aside - ESPN.com

The Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury, 10 months after the two sides agreed to an extension. GM Steve Keim also is stepping aside, the team announced.

Los Angeles Rams QB Baker Mayfield Will Not 'Chase a Check' in Upcoming Free Agency - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Baker Mayfield reflects on his time with the Los Angeles Rams, and what he is looking for in free agency.

Los Angeles Rams need a reload, not a rebuild, in 2023 offseason - Turf Show Times

With Matthew Stafford back again, L.A.’s roster is ready for another run

49ers news: 10 consecutive wins to end the season seals Coach of the Year for Kyle Shanahan - Niners Nation

4 more wins! He’s not done yet.

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan isn’t concerned with beating the Seahawks 3 times in one season - Niners Nation

Plus, an update on the injury front

How 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Feels about Facing the Seahawks in the Playoffs - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shares how he feels about facing the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs.

Around The NFL

Bills S Damar Hamlin discharged from Cincinnati hospital 1 week after terrifying collapse - Yahoo Sports

One week after his terrifying collapse, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday and has returned home.

Bills Finish No. 1 in 2022 DVOA Ratings | Football Outsiders

The 2022 Bills top DVOA as just the seventh team to ever rank in the Top 5 for all three phases of the game.

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season - Larry Brown Sports

The Tennessee Titans fired four coaches following their 7-10 season that included a seven-game losing streak. Todd Downing is out.

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers comes down to answering 3 questions - Yahoo Sports

When it was over Sunday night and the cameras turned to Aaron Rodgers walking off Lambeau Field in defeat against Detroit, it was difficult to keep from reading into his body language and where his eyes were traveling. It was easy to see that he seemed to walk a little slower, linger a little longer, stare a little deeper, like someone meticulously absorbing a moment that needed to last.

Ranking all 49 potential Super Bowl matchups, from Seahawks-Ravens to 1990s redemption - Yahoo Sports

The 14 teams in the playoffs could match up in the Super Bowl 49 different ways. Which one's best?

Postseason gives Cowboys coach McCarthy chance to respond to critics - Dallas Cowboys - ESPN

Despite the Cowboys' recent regular-season success, McCarthy isn't getting any benefit of the doubt as the playoffs begin.

RB Josh Jacobs hopeful of Raiders return, but ‘it’s got to make sense’ - NFL.com

Josh Jacobs ran to a rushing title in the 2022 season.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 9 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

What Broncos and other NFL teams need to know about Jim Harbaugh: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

NFL coaching changes are underway or imminent. The Broncos and Texans and possibly even the Rams could take a less from ... the Jaguars.

NFL Week 18 winners and losers, plus Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals and ranking the playoff teams - CBSSports.com

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL for Jan. 9

2023 NFL playoffs: Ranking all 14 postseason squads, with Chiefs, Bills headlining Super Bowl contenders - CBSSports.com

Assessing every single team that's in the postseason