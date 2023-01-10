Report: Browns request interview with Seahawks’ Sean Desai for defensive coordinator job

The Cleveland Browns are in search of a new defensive coordinator after firing Joe Woods, who oversaw a unit ranked 23rd in DVOA and 28th against the run. One name that has surfaced as a possible replacement is Seattle Seahawks assistant Sean Desai, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Desai was hired by the Seahawks this past offseason as associate defensive head coach, having spent nine seasons with the Chicago Bears in various capacities, including as defensive coordinator in 2021. It’s certainly not insignificant that Desai stayed in Chicago through multiple head coaches (Marc Trestman, John Fox, and Matt Nagy) before heading to Seattle, and he’s been billed as one of the rising stars in the coaching ranks.

The Seahawks defense has had its ups and downs throughout the year, but over the past three weeks they’ve held the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Rams all under 300 yards of total offense and just 46 combined points. One of those teams is not like the other two, but you get the idea. Desai was the headline name as part of a significant overhaul of Seattle’s defensive coaching staff, which saw Ken Norton Jr let go and Clint Hurtt promoted to defensive coordinator, with Desai hired alongside secondary coach and passing game coordinator Karl Scott.

Cleveland has also requested interviews with former New England Patriots linebacker turned Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo, as well as former MIami Dolphins coach and current Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores.