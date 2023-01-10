Sunday the Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field, and then thanks to a little help from the Detroit Lions, the Hawks slid into the postseason later Sunday evening.

As a result of the fact that the Seahawks season is still going, the team did not dissolve the practice squad. That, combined with the promotion of Joshua Onujiogu from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday afternoon meant that the team had an open roster spot on the squad. At least until Tuesday, that is, when the Hawks added a linebacker who was with the Rams in 2021 for their postseason run that culminated in a Super Bowl title.

The @Seahawks signed LB Chris Garrett to the practice sqaud this morning. #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 10, 2023

For those unfamiliar with Chris Garrett, he played college football at Division II Concordia-St. Paul, and was a seventh round selection of the Rams in 2021. He then spent training camp with Los Angeles this summer, but was waived at final roster cuts. He spent the majority of the year on the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings, but was released ahead of Week 18.