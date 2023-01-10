Seahawks fans donate to Detroit Lions charities after Lions help get Seattle to the playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks knew that the only way they could make the playoffs was if the Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. If they couldn’t, then a Seattle win over the Los Angeles Rams would’ve been for naught. Thankfully, even after shaking off the sting and disappointment of missing out on a postseason berth because of the Seahawks victory earlier that afternoon, the Lions still pulled off the 20-16 win that sent Seattle into the playoffs.

As a show of appreciation and thanks for a win that meant a lot to Detroit and even more to the Seahawks, Seattle fans have been posting donations to numerous charities run by either the Detroit Lions organization or Lions players.

Just donated! Donate to the @Lions Charity as a thank you to their hard fought game today! $112 $12.12 something! @12s @seahawks https://t.co/xYLF4F3Tz9 — Que Cera Anna (@Drywindsteers) January 9, 2023

Donated to Goff’s Charity the night of, but the more the merrier, thanks again @Lions ✊ https://t.co/GMBUvVdvZZ pic.twitter.com/T9hjWRbb29 — Et-han (@EthanLudlam) January 10, 2023

Put my money where my mouth is. I donated $20.16 in honor of the final score. FTP, thank you @Lions #OnePride #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/mgbLRDQ22z — Ryan Fisher (@ryan_m_fisher) January 9, 2023

In celebration of defeating Aaron Fraudgers pic.twitter.com/GzjNwciuHj — Chickens and Mentals Caretaker (@_danchu) January 9, 2023

Just donated to the Detroit Lions Foundation!

Hawks Lions! FTP! — yung coconut juice (@kn0wbody) January 9, 2023

Here are just some of the charities of note that you can donate to!

Detroit Lions Foundation supports transformational efforts in underserved communities, working to create long lasting impact through meaningful partnerships with local non-profits. Throughout the year, the Detroit Lions work to raise awareness and funding for these organizations, prioritizing critical needs in the community, with an emphasis on youth development, access and opportunity and social justice initiatives in Detroit.

This year, I have partnered my brand, JG16, with Merit to design and sell high quality products that help kids get to college. Through your support of this special collaboration, I will match 100% of the sales, dollar for dollar, and the proceeds will be used to help fund Merit’s nonprofit work in Detroit, specifically providing college scholarships. Through Merit’s FATE Program, currently supporting 175 Detroit youth, students work on real-life business projects which allow them to discover that they can create their own futures. If the students complete the program, they are guaranteed up to $8,000 in college scholarships. Four amazing FATE students - Aaron, Keylee, Kyla and Torion - collaborated with me and graphic designer, Skyler Holt, to develop a special collection of products that speak to our love for Detroit. Thank you for purchasing our gear and supporting the Youth of Detroit! For the Future, By The Future! JARED

The Sewell Strong Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to support initiatives focused on education, counseling, career opportunities, mental health, athletics and other charitable causes. The Foundation was established by Gabriel, Arlene, Gabriella, Gabriel Jr., Nephi, Penei and Noah Sewell in 2022.

I’m sure there are more but those are just starting points if you want to join in on donating to charitable causes. It’s an awesome response by the fanbase after getting help from the very team that needed Seattle to lose in order to realize their own playoff hopes.