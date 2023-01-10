2023 NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend: Seahawks take on 49ers for third time

The Seattle Seahawks (9-8) improbably made the playoffs thanks to winning their final two regular season games, combined with losses by the Washington Commanders (Week 17) and Green Bay Packers (Week 18) to snatch the final NFC spot in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. That’s great! The reward? A showdown with the red-hot San Francisco 49ers (13-4), winners of ten straight and looking close to unbeatable.

Seattle was swept by San Francisco for the first time since 2011, which is coincidentally the last time the 49ers had 13 wins in a season. The Seahawks not only didn’t win either game, they didn’t as much as hold a lead. Seattle’s offense has only scored one touchdown against that stingy 49ers defense, and the 49ers offense rushed for a combined 359 yards. Brock Purdy has been a rookie sensation who’s yet to lose as a starter, but the playoffs are a different animal. Geno Smith has been to the postseason as a backup, but this is his first time as a starter and he’ll be looking to get out of his mini-slump and produce maybe the biggest surprise of the opening weekend of the postseason.

Previous Matchups

49ers 27, Seahawks 7

49ers 21, Seahawks 13

What’s at stake?

Win or go home.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 9.5-point underdog, with the over/under currently at 42.5 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks vs. 49ers airs live on FOX (KCPQ-13 locally in Seattle) at 1:30 PM PT on Saturday, January 14th with commentary from Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-49ers game coverage.