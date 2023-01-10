Seahawks-49ers Injury Report: Dee Eskridge returns to practice

The Seattle Seahawks have a short week to prepare for their NFL Wild Card matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, and as a result Tuesday is a walkthrough day.

If this was a full-on practice, the Seahawks injury report would have DeeJay Dallas, Noah Fant, Xavier Crawford, Shelby Harris, and Phil Haynes as non-participants. The good news is that Ryan Neal, who’s missed the last two games with a knee injury, would be a limited participant, while Tyler Lockett would be a full participant.

Seahawks practice report for Tuesday. It was officially a walk-through so this is an estimation of what it would have looked like as a real practice. The good news is Ryan Neal being upgraded to limited out missing the last 3 games: pic.twitter.com/YGyi4tUqUW — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 11, 2023

Now one player not listed in that walkthrough is wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who has been on injured reserve with a broken bone in his hand. Eskridge did participate in practice/walkthrough, and that opens his 21-day window to return from IR onto the active roster.

“He’s an explosive player,” Pete Carroll said (via Seahawks.com). “He’s got a lot of firepower. He’s been out for quite a while, so it’d be a lot maybe to get him back this week, but first we’ve got to see him in practice. We haven’t seen him in like six weeks or something.”

Carroll did note that it’ll be a challenge to get back to playing this weekend against the 49ers, given all the time Eskridge has missed. He has not appeared in a game since the November loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany, and has just 7 catches for 58 yards on the season.