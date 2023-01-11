Seahawks Reacts Survey: How far will Seattle go in the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

What’s up, everyone? It’s time for a new Seahawks Reacts Survey, playoff edition!

The confidence poll will always be there, but this week we have a postseason question and an NFL Draft question. The postseason question is how far you think the Seahawks will go after getting into the playoffs at the very last minute. They are huge underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers, and even if they win they’re likely huge underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles. Are you bold enough to predict an NFC Championship run? Or does the journey end on Saturday in Santa Clara?

As for the NFL Draft, the Seahawks are slotted at 5th overall thanks to the 5-12 season by the Denver Broncos. There are still plenty of needs to be addressed by the front office, but what specific position has your attention for pick #5? For the sake of this exercise, assume no trading of the pick and just assume they’re going at 5th overall. Edge rusher, defensive tackle, quarterback, and offensive line (implied guard/center) are the top answers I’ve provided, but if you had something else in mind then vote “Other.”

Check back at the end of the week when the votes are tabulated and we will have the results!