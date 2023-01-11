Pre-Snap Reads 1/11: Dareke Young, Cade Johnson making most of playing time

I’m filling in for Terrance today. It’s midweek and we’re only three days away from the Seattle Seahawks’ first playoff game in two seasons and first road playoff game in three seasons. Are you hyped yet? Are you going to the game? If you are, bring a hat for Pete Carroll and dress appropriately because it’ll be rainy.

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks estimate Ryan Neal as limited in Tuesday's practice - ProFootballTalk

How Cade Johnson went from undrafted free agent to Seahawks’ de facto third receiver | The Seattle Times

The disappointment of not being taken in the 2021 NFL draft ended pretty quickly for Cade Johnson when his phone rang and he found Pete Carroll on the other end.

Young Seattle Seahawks WRs Come of Age in Overtime Win vs. Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Stepping up when their team needed them the most, Dareke Young and Cade Johnson emerged as unlikely heroes as the Seattle Seahawks ended the regular season on a winning note and advanced to the playoffs.

Seahawks 2023 mock draft: A Bijan Robinson, Michael Mayer first round plan

How to get the top-2 skill players and an extra first round pick: Seaside Joe 1408

Pete Carroll is up to something with his 49ers comments

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll complimented the 49ers heavily on his radio show when talking about Saturday's wild-card matchup.

NFC West News

49ers interview requests for DeMeco Ryans, Adam Peters, Ran Carthon

The 49ers got interview requests for their defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and a couple of front office members.

49ers Notebook: Wild weather in store for Saturday | KNBR

Saturday could be a wet one.

The Kliff Kingsbury era in Arizona was certainly something else

And just like that, Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert is now just a thing of the past following his firing by the Cardinals on Monday.

Sources: Cardinals looking to trade Hopkins in offseason | theScore.com

Quit Your Job, Sean McVay | Defector

Liam Coen Returns as UK’s Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach – UK Athletics

Coen served as the OC and QBs coach for the Wildcats’ 10-win season in 2021

Around the NFL

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills, Bengals remain on top heading into Super Wild Card Weekend

Who sits atop the NFL Power Rankings heading into the playoffs? With the 2022 regular season in the books, Dan Hanzus provides a full rundown of the league hierarchy, 1-32.

Commanders seek 'fresh start' at OC, fire Scott Turner

The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday, the team announced.

How Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has empowered Kirk Cousins

O'Connell's approach to "building people" has spurred one of the most effective seasons of Cousins' 11-year NFL career.

Bears GM quiets draft debate, backs Justin Fields as No. 1 QB

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said he would have to be "absolutely blown away" to draft a quarterback with the team's first pick and indicated that Justin Fields would be the starter next season.

It's hard to imagine Tua Tagovailoa playing on Sunday - ProFootballTalk

Brad Holmes: Jared Goff has proven he's a starting quarterback for us - ProFootballTalk

2023 NFL wild-card playoff picks: Tom Brady's Buccaneers shock Cowboys, Jaguars upset Chargers - CBSSports.com

Wondering which teams are going to advance in the playoffs? You've come to the right place to find out

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Five QBs go in first round, including Colts trading up to No. 1 for Bryce Young | NFL Draft | PFF

The first 18 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft are set, with the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans set to kick things off barring any trades.

2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Pre-Playoffs First-Round Projections | The 33rd Team

The latest 2023 NFL mock draft from the 33rd Team Scouting Dept. includes full picks and analysis for the entire first round.