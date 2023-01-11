Quandre Diggs snags NFC Defensive Player of the Week

In recent weeks several fans of the Seattle Seahawks have had a lot to say regarding Quandre Diggs making the Pro Bowl and showboating after interceptions. However, what those fans have to say doesn’t really matter at this point, as what matters is that the Seahawks will be playing during Super Wild Card Weekend thanks in large part to a phenomenal play from Diggs against the Los Angeles Rams that helped Seattle come away from the game with a victory.

After the Hawks went three and out to start overtime, the Rams looked to end things quickly, throwing deep on 2nd & 15. When the pass left Baker Mayfield’s hand, it appeared as though Van Jefferson was wide open and that the play would put Los Angeles in field goal range with a chance to end the game. Then Diggs appeared out of nowhere to pull in a game changing interception. For those who would like to enjoy the play again, here it is.

Diggs’ appearance out of nowhere was so impressive, the league actually tweeted two different angles of the interception.

For his efforts on the play, along with his stellar play through the rest of the game, Diggs was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Players of the Week - Week 18



AFC

Offense: WR Jerry Jeudy, DEN

Defense: LB Josh Allen, JAX

ST: RB Nyheim Hines, BUF



NFC

Offense: RB Jamaal Williams, DET

Defense: S Quandre Diggs, SEA

ST: K Jake Elliott, PHI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023

So now the question becomes whether Diggs can snag an interception off a third string quarterback for the third week in a row when the Hawks face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday.