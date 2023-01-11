Quandre Diggs snags NFC Defensive Player of the Week

In recent weeks several fans of the Seattle Seahawks have had a lot to say regarding Quandre Diggs making the Pro Bowl and showboating after interceptions. However, what those fans have to say doesn’t really matter at this point, as what matters is that the Seahawks will be playing during Super Wild Card Weekend thanks in large part to a phenomenal play from Diggs against the Los Angeles Rams that helped Seattle come away from the game with a victory.
After the Hawks went three and out to start overtime, the Rams looked to end things quickly, throwing deep on 2nd & 15. When the pass left Baker Mayfield’s hand, it appeared as though Van Jefferson was wide open and that the play would put Los Angeles in field goal range with a chance to end the game. Then Diggs appeared out of nowhere to pull in a game changing interception. For those who would like to enjoy the play again, here it is.
Intercepted by Quandre Diggs!— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2023
: #LARvsSEA on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/KpypRSpABD pic.twitter.com/jHEXh9505I
Diggs’ appearance out of nowhere was so impressive, the league actually tweeted two different angles of the interception.
.@QDiggs6 came out of nowhere for the pick— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2023
: #LARvsSEA on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/KpypRSpABD pic.twitter.com/aPyHKsMoZ2
For his efforts on the play, along with his stellar play through the rest of the game, Diggs was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Players of the Week - Week 18— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023
AFC
Offense: WR Jerry Jeudy, DEN
Defense: LB Josh Allen, JAX
ST: RB Nyheim Hines, BUF
NFC
Offense: RB Jamaal Williams, DET
Defense: S Quandre Diggs, SEA
ST: K Jake Elliott, PHI
So now the question becomes whether Diggs can snag an interception off a third string quarterback for the third week in a row when the Hawks face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday.
Loading comments...