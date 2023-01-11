Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers has had an outstanding season, culminating in a game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to help send Seattle to the playoffs. This is Myers’ final year of his contract before he hits free agency, and it’s been arguably his best as a pro.

Myers was Seattle’s lone selection in the first edition of the NFL Players’ All-Pro Team, which as suggested is an All-Pro roster voted on by the players. The voting criteria, however, is not like Associated Press voting. Let the NFLPA explain:

Only active NFL players can vote and they get only one vote. If a player missed five or more games as of Week 15, then they are ineligible. This is to ensure that we are choosing the best players who had the most impact this season. Being available counts. Players cannot vote for themselves or for their own teammates Players vote for the position group they play in and line up against. For example, centers can vote for: —The best Center in the league —The best nose tackle in the league —The best Interior defensive lineman in the league —The best off-ball linebacker in the league We had each various player leaders from each team nominate their two best special teams players (or “core teamers”) for the ballot. We wanted the locker rooms to decide who should represent their team in that position.

Congratulations to Myers for obviously earning the plaudits from his fellow kickers. He led the NFL in points scored through his 31 made field goals and 41 extra points, with just four total misses on 79 kicks. His 143 points is not only a career high but it led the entire NFL in scoring.

No other Seahawks made the list, and other than Michael Dickson at punter or Tariq Woolen at cornerback it’s really hard to argue for anyone else to make what is an exclusive roster. Godwin Igwebuike might have had a legit chance at kick returner if he wasn’t on the practice squad up until December.

Here’s the full NFL Players’ All-Pro Team below:

Offense

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Running back: Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders)

Tight End: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

Left Tackle: Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers)

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns)

Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles)

Right Guard: Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys)

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles)

Defense

Edge Rusher: Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers), Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

Interior Defensive Lineman: Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)

Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)

Off-Ball Linebacker: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens)

Cornerback: Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos), Darius Slay (Philadelphia Eagles)

Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Strong Safety: Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers)

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons)

Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys)

Core Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Washington Commanders), Justin Hardee (New York Jets)

Kicker: Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks)

Punter: Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs)

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans)