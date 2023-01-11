Hazardous weather conditions expected for Seahawks-49ers playoff game

The entire state of California has been absolutely drenched in rain through a series of life-threatening storms over the past couple of weeks, and that will continue into this weekend.

The weather forecast for Saturday’s NFC Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers calls for heavy rain and significant winds no matter which outlet you choose. KNBR down in the Bay Area rounded some of the most notable ones up:

Weather Underground predicts a 92 percent chance of precipitation or more from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m. in Santa Clara on Saturday with at least 10-plus mile per hour winds, and heavy gusts throughout. AccuWeather offers a 98 percent chance of precipitation (and 1.30 inches of rain) during the day with winds around 14 MPH and gusts up to 29 MPH, with a “significant risk of power outages and flooding.” The Weather Channel has a 100 percent chance of rain, which “may reach an inch,” with winds ranging between 10-15 MPH.

It did rain at times in the first meeting at Levi’s Stadium back in September, but this extended period of flooding wasn’t part of the picture. Potentially over an inch of rain with winds strong enough to impact punts, field goals, PATs, etc. will make for a potential slopfest no matter how long they cover the field with tarp beforehand. It’s hard not to be worried about Seattle in particular, given they’ve turned the ball over in 16 of 17 games. Perhaps bad weather can impact Brock Purdy, who’s been nearly unflappable to begin his NFL career but might throw some wayward passes on a rainy afternoon.

Rain or shine, the 49ers have only lost once at home this season, a 44-23 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, whereas the Seahawks haven’t won an outdoor road game since... beating the 49ers back in September 2021. Expect the elements to play a significant role in the outcome of this one.