Kenneth Walker finished his rookie season with a third consecutive 100+ yard rushing game. He befuddled the Los Angeles Rams all day long, with cutbacks aplenty en route to 114 yards.

That earned him another FedEx Ground Player of the Week award, his second of the season.

Rashaad Penny also won the award once, giving Seattle three out of the 18 possible days to have the best running back in the league.

Only Jamaal Williams and Josh Jacobs join Walker as winning it twice. An impressive feat for a guy who was taken all the way up at 41! But seriously, Walker didn’t even start for the first four games of the season, and still put together a rookie of the year contending season.

Walker now heads into his first postseason as a pro, set to face the second most challenging defense to run the ball against. Unfortunately, the San Francisco 49ers are also the fifth-hardest to pass against, so the Seahawks will still try to be balanced.

He even gets Geno Smith to block for him!

Walker’s elusiveness, vision, and immediate acceleration have found immediate success in the NFL, with hopefully many more missed tackles for years to come.