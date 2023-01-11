Seahawks-49ers Wednesday injury report: Shelby Harris, Ken Walker among Seahawks DNPs

The Seattle Seahawks are just days away from a playoff date with the San Francisco 49ers, and things are looking a little dicey on the injury front. As expected, DeeJay Dallas, Xavier Crawford, Shelby Harris, and Phil Haynes ended up as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice. Al Woods was also downgraded to DNP after being listed as a limited participant previously. Encouragingly, though, Noah Fant and Ryan Neal were both listed as limited participants.

One area of concern to note here is that Kenneth Walker was downgraded from full participant in Tuesday’s walk-thru to a DNP today with an ankle injury. Rotowire staff report that this is likely a maintenance/rest day to give him some extra recovery time ahead of the game this weekend;

“his absence one day later likely is maintenance-based due to the ankle issue that he’s dealt with since early December.”

The fact that Tariq Woolen remains a full participant following a scary injury last weekend bodes well. Bruce Irvin was also upgraded to a full participant, which is good after seeing what he did in that Rams game last week. Here is a bit more clarity on a few of the players.

CB Xavier Crawford (hamstring), RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle, quadricep), DE Shelby Harris (knee), G Phil Haynes (ankle), G Gabe Jackson (not injury related - resting player), RB Kenneth Walker (ankle), DT Al Woods (Achilles, not injury related-rest) — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 12, 2023

Dee Eskridge returned to practice this week, and as previously reported, this doesn’t mean that he is likely to play this weekend, but it does open up his 21-day window to return from IR. Hopefully, he will get that opportunity if the Hawks are able to pick up a win this weekend.