Sam’s Film Room: How Sauce Gardner shut down DK Metcalf

Over the last couple of weeks, it seems like star wide receiver DK Metcalf has disappeared from the Seattle Seahawks’ offense. For example, in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams, Metcalf was targeted eight times but was held to just 40 yards on three catches. In Week 17 against the New York Jets, Metcalf only managed a single catch for three yards on five targets. Given these two relatively poor performances, I wanted to break down what happened.

In this video, I focused on Metcalf’s game against the Jets as his matchup against Defensive Rookie of the Year contender Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner was more egregious.

This video is about 8 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play (Note: the NFL will occasionally block videos from playing outside of YouTube due to restrictions), please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!