Our Seattle Seahawks seem to be playing loose at the right time. With preseason expectations set low they literally have nothing to lose. Saturday’s game against the 49ers presents the ‘Hawks with an opportunity to upset a division rival and to propel themselves into a bright future. Let the links prepare you!

Seahawks News

Seahawks beating the 49ers? It's not as daunting as you think - Seaside Joe

The truth about Brock Purdy: Seaside Joe 1409

Geno Smith, Seahawks dancing, laughing, at their loosest this season for playoffs at 49ers - The News Tribune

Geno Smith walked off the indoor practice field toward his locker room. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw a remote video camera mounted in the hallway.

A year after gruesome injury, Seahawks' Quandre Diggs may be better than ever - The Seattle Times

His right foot looked as if it had been bludgeoned by a hammer — but it’s unlikely Quandre Diggs’ sobs were due to the pain.

Why Michael Bumpus isn't sweating top Seahawks pick's drop to 5 - Seattle Sports

With the Seahawks now drafting fifth overall in the first round of the NFL Draft, Michael Bumpus sees a player who makes sense for Seattle.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III could be difference this time vs 49ers - Seattle Sports

The recent play of Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III should make for a "better situation than the last two times they played San Francisco."

Is Geno Smith part of the Seattle Seahawks' future? - ESPN.com

Smith led Seattle to the playoffs and earned a Pro Bowl nod in the process, but is on an expiring contract as both parties explore their options.

Seahawks Mailbag: Pete Carroll’s Hat, Best Moments Of 2022, Uchenna Nwosu's Big Year & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

The Huddle Podcast: Draw Three - Seahawks.com

Michael Bumpus, Stacy Rost, and Dave Wyman preview Wild Card Weekend vs. The San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Abraham Lucas, Tariq Woolen Named To Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team - Seahawks.com

A pair of Seahawks were named to PFF’s All-Rookie team, representing both sides of the ball.

Pete Carroll’s vindication: How Seahawks’ 71-year-old coach proved he’s still got it - The Athletic

After he won back any benefit of the doubt he lost in the offseason, Carroll isn't taking a victory lap. But would you blame him if he did?

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith on Free Agency Contract Talks: 'Business First' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Before Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith knew his team would be advancing to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card, he opened up about his potential approach to contract talks for this offseason.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Geno Smith 1st Playoff Start? 'It Can't Be!' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf isn't falling for your tricks. His Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith has certainly gotten postseason reps before, right?

NFC West News

49ers news: 4 burning questions for the 49ers heading into the playoffs - which unit is stronger, the offense or the defense? - Niners Nation

We pit the offense and defense against each other to see which unit is the strongest

How 49ers and Brock Purdy have Helped Each Other | Football Outsiders

The rookie quarterback is lucky to play with all of San Francisco's dangerous weapons. And San Francisco is lucky to have the kind of quarterback they have lacked for a long time.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the 49ers Regular Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the best and worst from the San Francisco 49ers 2022-23 regular season.

Alaric Jackson Offers Brutally Honest Assessment of Los Angeles Rams' Offensive Line on Twitter - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Alaric Jackson took to Twitter to voice his opinion on how the Rams depth chart should look for the offensive line next season.

Rams tagged Raheem Morris as replacement for Sean McVay in 2022, report states - Turf Show Times

Rams brass were even prepared to choose Raheem Morris over Kevin O’Connell as head coach if Sean McVay stepped down

Rams 2022 season recap: It’s surprising that Allen Robinson couldn’t produce more - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay and company were supposed to compete for a Super Bowl but those hopes died quickly.

Farewell Kliff - Revenge of the Birds

During trying times, It’s very difficult to fathom why our lives are pushed in different directions. Some call it fate. Some call it happenstance. Some just figure, "dems the breaks."

Whatever the...

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.

Around The NFL

Jets make big coaching change on offense - Larry Brown Sports

The New York Jets have made a big coaching change as they parted ways with Mike LaFleur, their offensive coordinator.

Wild Card Preview: Tua & Lamar are out, Herbert & Lawrence could be next great QB rivalry, Vikings & Giants could be pure chaos - Yahoo Sports

Super Wild Card Weekend is only two short days away. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald to preview the six matchups that kick off the 2022-2023 NFL playoffs.

NFL players launch Players' All-Pro team, where they — not the media — determine best players in the league - Yahoo Sports

NFL players are sick and tired of having other people judge and define them. As a way of taking some power back, the players announced a Players' All-Pro team Tuesday, in which active NFL players vote to determine the best players in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson's extended absence creates more contract issues with Ravens, and both sides brought this on - Yahoo Sports

Four months ago, when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens failed to reach a long-term extension by the quarterback’s season-opening deadline, the contract distortion field was set. From that moment on, every momentum shift would be focused through the prism of negotiation.

Why Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa now must face questions about concussions and his future - ESPN.com

Miami's fortunes have risen and fallen on the back of its third-year quarterback, whose transformation once prompted chants of M-V-P but who also has been in the concussion protocol twice.

NFL playoffs: Which AFC/NFC teams are most likely to hit Super Bowl LVII? Who'll lift Lombardi Trophy? - NFL.com

Which AFC and NFC teams are most likely to reach Super Bowl LVII? Who's the favorite to lift the Lombardi Trophy? Our resident analytics guru Cynthia Frelund crunched the numbers. Here are the probabilities for all 14 teams in the NFL playoffs.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 11 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Prisco's NFL Super Wild Card Weekend picks: Cowboys finally beat Tom Brady; Giants exact revenge on Vikings - CBSSports.com

Prisco reveals his wild-card round picks, including the Bills and 49ers cruising to victories

Field of nightmares: Inside the NFL, player divide over playing surfaces - The Athletic

The debate between natural playing surfaces versus turf caught fire again this NFL season after a slew of high-profile non-contact injuries.

Ranking the 2023 NFL playoff QBs: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes headline list of 14 signal-callers - CBSSports.com

Assessing the QBs going into the postseason