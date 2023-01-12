Geno Smith on 1-on-1 with Jalen Ramsey: ‘I was about to sauce him up’

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was given the opportunity to line up at wide receiver during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams.

But it didn’t exactly go as planned.

With DeeJay Dallas lined up in the Wild Cat formation, Smith, lined up across from three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, was called for a false start after jumping the gun a little bit too early. Had he not done that, the Pro Bowl quarterback talked about what he felt was a matchup that favored him.

Geno Smith took the blame for this false start on Sunday. Said he was talking trash to Jalen Ramsey and ended up adjusting his feet pre-snap. Says Seattle got the look it wanted — Geno 1-on-1 with Jalen.



“I was about to sauce him up.” pic.twitter.com/pVorP7735d — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 12, 2023

The role of trash talking Ramsey during a Seahawks-Rams matchup usually falls on the shoulders of DK Metcalf, who still capitalized on plenty of those opportunities in the win. For one play however, Metcalf handed those keys off to his quarterback. But that dream was short lived for Smith.

Ramsey caught wind of Smith’s mindset shortly after these quotes were made public, as he confirmed the message that Smith was relaying.

that is actually what he was saying, but then he got a false start . That was a funny moment fa sho… He didn’t want no parts of that lol https://t.co/VKiLDUqXrj — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 12, 2023

Maybe this battle can be resolved at some point next season. Here’s to Shane Waldron drawing up a similar play in the next Seahawks-Rams showdown.