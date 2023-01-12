 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Geno Smith on 1-on-1 with Jalen Ramsey: ‘I was about to sauce him up’

By Lyle Goldstein
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was given the opportunity to line up at wide receiver during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams.

But it didn’t exactly go as planned.

With DeeJay Dallas lined up in the Wild Cat formation, Smith, lined up across from three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, was called for a false start after jumping the gun a little bit too early. Had he not done that, the Pro Bowl quarterback talked about what he felt was a matchup that favored him.

The role of trash talking Ramsey during a Seahawks-Rams matchup usually falls on the shoulders of DK Metcalf, who still capitalized on plenty of those opportunities in the win. For one play however, Metcalf handed those keys off to his quarterback. But that dream was short lived for Smith.

Ramsey caught wind of Smith’s mindset shortly after these quotes were made public, as he confirmed the message that Smith was relaying.

Maybe this battle can be resolved at some point next season. Here’s to Shane Waldron drawing up a similar play in the next Seahawks-Rams showdown.

