Field Gulls Podcast: So you’re saying there’s a chance...

Two weeks ago, the Seattle Seahawks needed to win out from a 7-8 position, and also get losses by the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers. Anything short of that and there would be no playoffs. Everything fell into place under dramatic circumstances, and the Seahawks are sensationally in the postseason once again.

Their reward? A third showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, who’ve beaten Seattle both times in the regular season and never even trailed on either occasion. Seattle is a heavy underdog and it will take a monumental effort to topple a team that has won 10 straight. Is it possible? Absolutely, this is the season filled with the seemingly impossible turning into reality.

Field Gulls Podcast hosts Dan Viens and Dayna O’Gorman have teamed up to discuss the Seahawks’ chances (and chances they must take) against the 49ers, as well as look back on the Rams win, and look at the safety position and whether or not the Seahawks will be able to afford the trio of Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, and Ryan Neal.

Have a listen below!

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts