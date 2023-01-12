Seahawks roll over $1.595M of cap space

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and that means the 2022 salary cap is now irrelevant. Any contracts teams sign from this point through the end of the 2023 regular season go on the books for the 2023 league year, as the majority of the league is looking forward.

What that means for teams is that teams are allowed to roll unused cap space from 2022 into the 2023 cap, and Field Yates of ESPN has made public the amounts that all 32 teams opted to roll into next year.

NFL teams recently declared unused 2022 cap space rollover amounts (below).



After the playoffs, the NFL will audit incentives, bonuses, etc by team. That figure will be added/subtracted to the number below.



The sum + the 2023 Salary Cap = each team's 2023 adjusted cap number. pic.twitter.com/GJC8E7EsrO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 12, 2023

For the Seattle Seahawks, this means they will have an additional $1,595,490 above whatever amount at which the league wide cap is set.

Of course, the $1,595,490 of cap space the Hawks are rolling into 2023 is little more than a partial return of the $1.76M of cap space the team borrowed from the 2023 cap in October when they restructured the contract of right guard Gabe Jackson. In addition, while it’s certainly great to add cap space in a future season, the reality is that the Hawks will need it. Not only is the rollover insufficient to cover the cap space borrowed by the Jackson restructure, it won’t cover the incentives Geno Smith earned this year, and which will hit the 2023 cap.

While securing a playoff berth was the real prize for Seattle, Detroit's win over the Green Bay was extra sweet for Geno Smith.



By playing 80% of the snaps AND making the playoffs, Smith earned an additional $1M incentive.



Smith earned all $3.5M of his incentives this season. pic.twitter.com/LASQ1rZigz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2023

So, while it’s better to have more cap space than less, for the Seahawks the space the team rolls over into 2023 is unlikely to make much of a difference for a team that will have several significant holes to address in the offseason.