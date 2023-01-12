Seahawks-49ers Final Injury Report: Ryan Neal set for return to lineup

With the Seattle Seahawks set to play the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, the final practice and injury report is out on Thursday. By far the best news is the return of safety Ryan Neal, who has missed the last three games with a knee injury.

Neal is not listed on the injury report and will be back into the starting lineup alongside Quandre Diggs. I have a sneaking suspicion Jonathan Abram’s play has earned him some snaps anyway. Actually you can just take Pete Carroll’s word for it and not mine.

Pete Carroll's full quote on the return of Ryan Neal, indicating that he will likely split time with Johnathan Abram and Teez Tabor, who have been playing safety in his absence --- Abram starting the last 2 games and Tabor playing the 3rd safety role: pic.twitter.com/vqvuRRZ1wh — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 12, 2023

No one was ruled out or even doubtful for Seattle, and the only questionable players are guard Phil Haynes (ankle), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle/quadricep), cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring), and defensive lineman Shelby Harris (knee).

As for the San Francisco 49ers, only quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback Ambry Thomas have been ruled out. That’s it. Wide receiver/running back/everyman Deebo Samuel returned to the field last weekend so the Seahawks defense will be going up against the full gauntlet of skill position players.