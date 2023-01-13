One more sleep till the biggest game of the Seattle Seaahawks’ season. How well will the Seahawks play? Can Geno finally let loose against a very tough 49ers defense? Do you think we have a chance? Get the info you need in the links below.

Seahawks News

Emmanuel Acho gets Pete Carroll wrong, among other things - Seaside Joe

Pete Carroll's coaching history speaks for itself, but you need to look it up first: Seaside Joe 1410

How the Seahawks rookie class stacks up heading into the playoffs - The Seattle Times

Left tackle Charles Cross (first round, ninth overall): Cross, out of Alabama, played all but two snaps this season, 1,091 of a possible 1,093 (missing two in the win at Arizona) and ranked 55th of 81 tackles by Pro Football Focus. PFF was kinder to Cross than that rating might indicate in its assessment, writing: “Cross was remarkably solid for most of the season, but his overall PFF grade is dragged down by three games in which he posted a PFF pass-blocking grade below 40.0.

Rookie Coby Bryant’s role expands in Seahawks’ defense. How will they use him vs. 49ers? - The News Tribune

Who calls the shots in Seattle? Pete or John? « Seahawks Draft Blog

Pete Carroll previews Seahawks' playoff matchup vs rival 49ers - Seattle Sports

Pete Carroll dove into the challenge of the Seahawks facing the 49ers with Steve Raible during this week's Pete Carroll Preview.

Seahawks Football 101: What makes the 49ers so dangerous - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks face a tough challenge in the 49ers, and former NFL LB Dave Wyman breaks down a play that shows what makes them dangerous.

Young Seahawks Team Heading Into Playoffs Loose, “Like We've Got Nothing To Lose” - Seahawks.com

It’s business as usual this week as the Seahawks prepare for the playoffs, which means players are having a good time as they get ready for a Wild Card game against the 49ers.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks' Jason Myers Named To NFLPA & Around the NFL 2022 All-Pro Teams - Seahawks.com

Eighth-year kicker Jason Myers capped off career-year with a couple of All-Pro nods.

'Dinner's On Me!': Seattle Seahawks Quandre Diggs to Reward Detroit Lions After Win vs. Green Bay Packers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After guiding his current team to a victory in a must-win game, Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs had to rely on his previous team to keep his season alive - and they delivered. Now, he's ready to repay the favor.

How Seattle Seahawks Defense is Bolstered vs. San Francisco 49ers By Return of Ryan Neal - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After missing the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks will receive a jolt on defense with the return of versatile strong safety Ryan Neal, who has come up big in the past against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFC West News

49ers news - 2 X-factors for Saturday’s Wild Card matchup: It’s all about the running game - Niners Nation

49ers news - 5 players to watch: Seattle hasn’t seen Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey on the field together yet - Niners Nation

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Seahawks-49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend - NFL.com

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down five things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers on on Saturday to open Super Wild Card Weekend.

The rise of Brock Purdy: How the 49ers’ unlikely leader was ready for the job - The Athletic

With Brock Purdy's combination of fire and perspective, a teammate knew "something special" was coming for the 49ers rookie. Now it's here.

Will the 49ers Inflict Enough Pain in the Rain to Keep from Derailing their 3-0 Train vs. the Seahawks? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers will beat the Seattle Seahawks in the rain this Saturday.

Los Angeles Rams Offseason Outlook: Cap Space, Draft Picks at a Premium - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Reviewing the resources available to Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead ahead of a longer-than-usual offseason.

Greatest appeal of Rams coaching job is state of the NFC, road to next year’s Super Bowl - Turf Show Times

Vance #2 Favorite to be Cardinals Next HC? - Revenge of the Birds

During Michael Bidwill’s firing of Kliff Kingsbury press conference he said he was going to cast "the widest of nets" in his search for the team’s new GM and HC.

Takeaways From Arizona Cardinals Hard Knocks Season Finale - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

HBO's Hard Knocks is officially done following the Arizona Cardinals. Here's our takeaways from the final episode.

Around The NFL

Lamar Jackson provides details on severity of knee injury - Larry Brown Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson provided an update on the severity of his knee injury ahead of the team's playoff opener.

Searching for Playoff Lenny; Cardiac Kirk Cousins | Football Outsiders

Walkthrough tackles Leonard Fournette (it's not hard), Kirk Cousins' comeback record, Justin Herbert's latest hurdle, and more.

NFL playoffs: Chargers break out the receipts, literally, ahead of Jaguars wild-card game - Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the NFL playoffs. More important, the Los Angeles Chargers' social media team is entering the NFL playoffs, and it just fired its first salvo.

Raiders QB Derek Carr posts farewell message as team reportedly explores trade: 'It breaks my heart' - Yahoo Sports

Derek Carr's time with the Las Vegas Raiders is over.

Ranking all 14 NFL playoff quarterbacks: Strengths, weaknesses - ESPN.com

Who are the top quarterbacks in the NFL playoff field? Dan Orlovsky ranked every starter from 1-14 based on their recent play and expectations.

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Chargers-Jaguars on Super Wild Card Weekend - NFL.com

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down five things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Joe Burrow's confidence tops NFL quotes of the week - ESPN.com

Joe Burrow knows the Bengals' championship window, Jalen Hurts pumps up his team, Aaron Rodgers has a decision to make, Pete Carroll respects his opponent, and the Colts really want to draft a QB.

'A silent killer with great hair': How Justin Herbert helped turn the L.A. Chargers around - ESPN.com

He has always had the strength, but the third-year quarterback had to find another gear to help push a middling team to the playoffs for the first time in five years.

NFL All-Rookie Team: Garrett Wilson, Aidan Hutchinson and the best of the ’22 class - The Athletic

Our team of NFL Draft experts cast their ballots and select this year's all-rookie team. Who made the cut?

Move the Sticks: Wild Card Round preview - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2023 NFL playoff bracket projection: Bills top Eagles in Super Bowl LVII as we predict every postseason game - CBSSports.com

Projecting the entire 2023 NFL playoffs

2023 NFL playoffs: Super Wild Card Weekend bracket, matchups, picks, reasons to root for each postseason team - CBSSports.com

We break down everything you need to know and more for Super Wild Card Weekend