SBNation Reacts Results: Seahawks fans looking to address the defensive front

The regular season is in the books and the offseason has started for the majority of teams across the NFL, but for the Seattle Seahawks there is at least one more game left on the schedule. Saturday the Hawks will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Wild Card Round, with the right to advance to the Divisional Round on the line.

The Niners are a familiar foe for the Seahawks, and the Hawks dropped both games against San Francisco during the regular season. Fans are not confident that the team can pull off a victory Saturday, with more than sixty percent of fans not expecting Seattle to advance.

However, while confidence in their ability to win Saturday is not great, overall fan confidence is close to season highs.

That, of course, makes sense given the fact that a team that was not expected to be competitive is in the postseason. Further adding to the confidence is the fact that the Hawks have two first round picks and two second round picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, and fans have long been debating how to use those picks. As things stand now, fans have an overwhelming desire for the team to use its first pick, that which was acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade, on the defensive front. With nearly three out of four fans wanting the team to draft a defensive tackle or edge rusher with the fifth overall pick.

That, obviously, just means that the Seahawks will do something else, and the reality is that there is a decent chance the team could trade back, and moving back from 1.5 to 1.10 or 1.12 could allow the Hawks to add yet another second round pick. Of course, with three and a half months between now and when the draft happens in Kansas City in late April, there’s plenty of time for debate and discussion on the matter.

