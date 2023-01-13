Seahawks sign Tony Jones Jr back to active roster, elevate Cade and Alexander Johnson

The Seattle Seahawks have made three roster moves ahead of Saturday’s NFL Playoffs opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

With Travis Homer going on injured reserve and DeeJay Dallas listed as questionable for the 49ers game, Seattle has brought back running back Tony Jones Jr to the active roster. Jones was waived a few weeks ago and then re-signed to the practice squad. In emergency duty he has 16 yards on eight carries, with an additional 18 receiving yards on three receptions. The bulk of his work came in December against the Los Angeles Rams, and he was pretty much playing blind.

Nose tackle Isaiah Mack was waived to make room for Jones, who may very well be RB2 in case Dallas can’t go.

Meanwhile, Seattle has elevated the wide receiver Cade Johnson and linebacker Alexander Johnson from the practice squad to the gameday roster for the second consecutive week. Cade caught a couple of passes for his first NFL receptions in last week’s win over the Rams, and Alexander recorded three tackles while playing on both defense and special teams.