Seahawks one of two playoff teams without an NFL AP All-Pro Team selection

Earlier this week the NFL released the first ever Players’ All-Pro Team, and the lone Seattle Seahawks player to make it onto the roster was kicker Jason Myers. The traditional Associated Press version of the All-Pro First- and Second-Teams are out, and there are no Seahawks to be found.

There are 50 Associated Press voters and the points system is based off first- and second-place votes. A first-place vote is worth 3 points, while a single point is awarded for a second-place vote. The Seahawks who received votes were linebacker Jordyn Brooks, safeties Quandre Diggs and Ryan Neal, special teams standout Nick Bellore, punter Michael Dickson, kicker Jason Myers, and cornerback Tariq Woolen, who really got a raw deal by not even coming close to an All-Pro team.

One former Seahawks star who did make an All-Pro team is Bobby Wagner, who’s on the Second-Team alongside C.J. Mosley and Demario Davis.

Here’s the breakdown of who got in and who didn’t:

First-Team Offense

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

First-Team Defense

Edge Rushers: Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

First-Team Special Teams

Placekicker: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner: Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

Second-Team Offense

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back: Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Tight End: George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Second-Team Defense

Edge Rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

Second-Team Special Teams

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner: Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner: Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer: George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper: Nick Moore, Baltimore

The other playoff team without an All-Pro selection is the Jacksonville Jaguars. You can see the full voting breakdown here.