Seahawks-49ers Preview Show with special guests Corbin Smith and Rob Guerrera

We’re just a day away from the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers duking it out for the third and final time this season. San Francisco took the first two in the regular season en route to winning the NFC West on Seattle’s home turf. What’s the best way for Seattle to get revenge? Knock the 49ers out of the 2023 NFL Playoffs by beating them in Santa Clara. It’ll take a herculean effort and some good fortune, as the 49ers have the clearly superior roster and have yet to even trail against the Seahawks this season. Of course, it’s playoff football and it is a different animal that can produce games unlike what transpired in the regular season.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens has a preview show out with a pair of guests. On the Seahawks side you have beat writer Corbin Smith from Locked On Seahawks Podcast, and on the 49ers side we have SB Nation NFL and Niners Nation’s own Rob Guerrera. This next half-hour will be time well spent!

Show:

On this playoff preview episode of the show, our host Dan Viens welcomes in two very special guests. Seahawks beat writer and Locked On Seahawks podcast host Corbin Smith joins him to break down what lessons the Seahawks need to learn from their first two losses against the 49ers in order to have a shot to pull off the playoff upset. Then, Niners Nation host Rob Guerrerra steps in to provide some perspective from behind enemy line. Just what makes this San Fransisco team so good, why is Brock Purdy having so much success running this offense, and how will the dicey weather forecast affect this matchup?

Audio:

