Local meteorologists advise against traveling to Seahawks-49ers due to ‘potent’ storm

The 2023 NFL Playoffs get underway with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday afternoon in Santa Clara. Usually a playoff game means the stadium is filled to capacity and the atmosphere is rocking, but do not be surprised if it is not a full house at Levi’s Stadium.

As was noted earlier in the week, weather conditions are expected to be hazardous, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds forecast throughout the day. There has been widespread flooding throughout California over the past few weeks due to a series of deadly storms, including in Santa Clara. Some parts of Santa Clara County (typically nearer to bodies of water) are now under evacuation warnings.

Unlike previous storms, the bulk of the precipiation will occur during the daytime and continue throughout the Seahawks vs. 49ers.

Brayden Murdock and Cindy Palmer, National Weather Service meteorologists based in the Bay Area, told SFGate about the potential dangers of driving on Saturday and that it’s not recommended to be traveling during what’s been described as a “potent” storm.

“There’s going to be moments of moderate to heavy rain within that band,” Murdock said. “So unfortunately, that means roadways might have water ponding on it, which makes that particularly dangerous for traveling.” “I would not recommend to be out and about, you know, just for the potential for flooding, Palmer similarly warned. “We don’t want to see people get stranded in floodwaters and things like that.”

The entire Bay Area is under flood watch until Monday, so if you are in the region and want to watch this Wild Card matchup in-person, be extremely careful because these conditions are not to be scoffed at.