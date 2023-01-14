Seahawks vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welcome to the 2023 NFL Playoffs!

The Seattle Seahawks (9-8) made it to the postseason on the final day of the regular season with an overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams, followed by a Detroit Lions victory over the Green Bay Packers. Next up is a trilogy with the San Francisco 49ers (13-4), winners of the NFC West and winners on both occasions over the Seahawks in the regular season. Neither game was ever a problem for the 49ers, who held leads in every quarter and never relinquished them.

This will be third-string quarterback and rookie sensation Brock Purdy’s playoff debut (obviously), as he looks to become the first rookie QB to win a playoff game since Russell Wilson in the 2012 season vs. Washington. With extremely rainy and windy conditions expected in Santa Clara, don’t be surprised if we see Kyle Shanahan defer to his running game, led by Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell... maybe sprinkle in some Deebo Samuel, too.

The 49ers have their full compliment of offensive skill position stars that Seattle will need to do everything imaginable to slow down. Seattle’s offense has struggled to score against what is the top defense by DVOA and in points allowed, but the rushing attack has improved in recent weeks at a time when Geno Smith’s numbers have tapered off a bit. The offensive line is tasked with stopping San Francisco’s vaunted defensive front, and making sure Geno’s first playoff start isn’t one where he’s under pressure all day.

If the Seahawks win, they face the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. If the 49ers win, they will get another home playoff game in the Divisional Round.

Here are all the details fans need on this Wild Card opener, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Kickoff Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston (sideline reporter: Pam Oliver)

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Niners Nation

Odds

The Seahawks are 9.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 42.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

October

Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions

Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints

Week 6, 10/16: W 19-9 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7, 10/23: W 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8, 10/30: W 27-13 vs. New York Giants

November

Week 9, 11/6: W 31-21 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): L 21-16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: L 40-34 (OT) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

December

Week 13, 12/4: W 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 14, 12/11: L 30-24 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): L 21-13 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): L 24-10 at Kansas City Chiefs

January

Week 17, 1/1: W 23-6 vs. New York Jets

Week 18, 1/8: W 19-16 (OT) vs. Los Angeles Rams