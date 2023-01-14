2023 NFL Playoffs: Seahawks walloped by 49ers 2nd half onslaught, end season with 41-23 blowout

The Seattle Seahawks pushed the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers through three quarters, but the talent discrepancy was just too much to overcome. A 17-16 halftime lead gave way to a 25-0 2nd half run by the 49ers before the Seahawks wrapped the scoring up with a garbage time touchdown. A 41-23 win for San Francisco to make it the super sweep over the Seahawks—two in the regular season, one in the playoffs—and they will play in the NFC Divisional Round against one of the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Minnesota Vikings.

Geno Smith had two touchdown passes and two turnovers, one of them a costly fumble in the 3rd quarter when the game was still close. Ken Walker had a rushing touchdown in the first half, back when Seattle’s ground game was working.

The defense? Yeah. They let up 505 yards of offense and only forced one punt. It was truly a remarkably awful display and Brock Purdy carved them up. Three touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown, 330 yards through the air, and that’s not even mentioning Christian McCaffrey had 119 yards on the ground, and Deebo Samuel had 133 through the air.

Hell of a season, but a performance that underscores how far away the Seahawks are from the elite of the NFL.

1st Quarter

The Seahawks started on offense and got a nine-yard carry from rookie running back Kenneth Walker III on the game’s opening play. That’s all they got. Walker was stuffed on 2nd down and Geno was sacked by Arik Armstead on 3rd down.

Brock Purdy’s first pass was way over the head of Deebo Samuel. His second one was a wide open Brandon Aiyuk to move the chains, and then Samuel broke free for a 22-yard run on the outside. An end zone shot to Jauan Jennings was broken up by Tariq Woolen, and a 3rd and 3 throw was knocked away by Cody Barton. Robbie Gould got the 49ers on the board. 3-0 49ers.

Again the Seahawks were put in a favorable 3rd and 2 against this vaunted 49ers defense. This time they ran it with Geno to the outside but he didn’t get any blocking and it’s three-and-out time again. A 67-yard run by Christian McCaffrey put the 49ers in the red zone. McCaffrey would be the recipient of a Purdy. touchdown pass on a scramble drill a few plays later. 10-0 49ers.

Geno Smith converted on 3rd and 5 on a blitz-beating throw to DK Metcalf. The Seahawks badly needed that. On the next play he got Tyler Lockett on a short pass and then Ken Walker converted on a 2nd and 4 run. Geno scrambled into field goal range after evading pressure, and hit on a 3rd down throw on the outside to Tyler Lockett to put the Seahawks just outside the red zone.

2nd Quarter

Seattle had 1st and goal after a Kenneth Walker direct snap to the San Francisco 7-yard line. Walker’s next carry saw him sprint past Dre Greenlaw and into the end zone. 10-7 49ers.

A big throw off play-action to Brandon Aiyuk kickstarted the 49ers’ ensuing possession. Purdy scrambled for a first down two plays later, but then bypassed an open Deebo Samuel for a not open Brandon Aiyuk and threw an incomplete pass. The next throw was an easy one to George Kittle, who outraced Cody Barton and Coby Bryant for the first down inside Seattle’s 30. In the red zone, Bruce Irvin sacked Purdy after initial pressure by Poona Ford. A give-up draw on 3rd and 17 set up a short field goal for Robbie Gould. 13-7 49ers.

The Seahawks had been lacking explosive plays against the 49ers, so how about a deep shot from Geno to DK? Redline ball to DK Metcalf for 50 yards and a house call over Charvarius Ward! 14-13 Seahawks.

San Francisco went three-and-out as the sun peaked through Santa Clara skies, marking the first punt for the 49ers all half. Seattle was looking to expand their lead but instead punted after only one first down. Two curious runs to DeeJay Dallas out of the two-minute warning resulted in a punt. Brandon Aiyuk was left open for a huge play into Seattle territory past a trailing Tariq Woolen. Deebo Samuel converted 3rd and 10 to the Seattle 28. After two throwaways, Purdy’s end zone shot for Deebo was broken up by Michael Jackson. Robbie Gould knocked through another field goal. 16-14 49ers.

The Seahawks returned a squib kick to their own 38 with :09 left and still had three timeouts. Geno Smith scrambled and then took a big hit late by Jimmie Ward that gave them 15 more yards. Jason Myers attempted one from 56... GOT IT! 17-16 Seahawks.

3rd Quarter

The 49ers looked to recapture the lead out of halftime. Purdy snuck through the defensive line for a first down to avoid a three-and-out, then hit George Kittle over the middle for a 23-yard gain into Seahawks territory. They took off half the quarter and converted a 3rd and 7 with a Deebo Samuel 21-yard catch-and-run that saw Tariq Woolen get taken out of the play by Cody Barton. Brock Purdy got in on a one-yard sneak. 23-17 49ers.

The Seahawks responded with a couple of critical plays to DK Metcalf. Geno found DK for a big shot on an intermediate crosser to get into 49ers territory. On 3rd and 12, Smith hit Metcalf on a slant and he caught it after a juggle and got past the sticks to cross the 100-yard mark for the day. In the red zone, an illegal man downfield penalty knocked them back 5 yards, and then Geno was strip-sacked by Charles Omenihu on 3rd and 14. Nick Bosa was on hand to recover. Brutal turnover.

4th Quarter

A long ball off play-action to Jauan Jennings set up goal-to-go for the 49ers. Two plays later, Purdy scrambled away from Bruce Irvin and hit an uncovered Elijah Mitchell on the checkdown for the touchdown. George Kittle caught the ensuing two-point conversion. 31-17 49ers.

Penalties on the Seahawks offensive line derailed their must-score possession, and the 49ers put in the dagger. Purdy to Deebo Samuel on a short route that turned into a house call. He raced down the sidelines and off he went. 38-17 49ers.

Geno was picked by Deommodore Lenoir on the first play of the next snap. Time to kill some more clock and kick a field goal. 41-17 49ers.

In garbage time, Geno Smith threw a touchdown to DK Metcalf to wrap up the scoring. 41-23 49ers FINAL.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Robbie Gould 34-yard field goal - SEA 0, SF 3

1st Quarter: Christian McCaffrey touchdown pass from Brock Purdy - SEA 0, SF 10

2nd Quarter: Kenneth Walker III 7-yard touchdown run - SEA 7, SF 10

Touchdown on the board courtesy of @Kenneth_Walker9.



FOX pic.twitter.com/g38gTj6CQC — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 14, 2023

2nd Quarter: Robbie Gould 33-yard field goal - SEA 7, SF 13

2nd Quarter: DK Metcalf 50-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 14, SF 13

THAT'S A LEAD! WHAT A THROW AND ROUTE!



FOX pic.twitter.com/iqvzRwc9us — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 14, 2023

2nd Quarter: Robbie Gould 46-yard field goal - SEA 14, SF 16

2nd Quarter: Jason Myers 56-yard field goal - SEA 17, SF 16

3rd Quarter: Brock Purdy 1-yard touchdown rush - SEA 17, SF 23

4th Quarter: Elijah Mitchell 7-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy - SEA 17, SF 31

4th Quarter: Deebo Samuel 74-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy - SEA 17, SF 38

4th Quarter: Robbie Gould 31-yard field goal - SEA 17, SF 41

4th Quarter: DK Metcalf 3-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 23, SF 41

Geno and DK connect for their second TD of the game.



: #SEAvsSF on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/96NMtTe9OX pic.twitter.com/xWWyPF27pb — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023

Seahawks Injury Report

Ryan Neal left the game with a knee injury in the 4th quarter.

Next Week’s Opponent

The offseason.