2023 NFL Playoffs: Seahawks vs. 49ers 1st Quarter game thread

It’s finally here. The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin today and the Seattle Seahawks are a part of the party.

Are the Seahawks better than the San Francisco 49ers this season? Absolutely not. Does the better team always win no matter the circumstances? Absolutely not. Seattle is deservedly an underdog but weird things happen in divisional games, which we know all too well. It’s going to be pouring rain and windy and just a messy playing surface. Maybe this works against the Seahawks and their propensity to give the ball away, or perhaps the 49ers are sloppy with the ball and provide Seattle some unexpected opportunities that weren’t there in the previous two meetings.

This season has been far better than most of us had expected. Not only is Seattle in the playoffs and showing signs of long-term promise, they also have a top-5 pick thanks to the Denver Broncos’ disastrous season. A playoff win is a bonus, but a playoff win over the 49ers may be one of the sweetest victories in franchise history.

SEA!!!