Sit in your favorite chair, wear your lucky jersey, cap, et al; make yourself something wonderful to eat. We are going to need all the good Hawkra we can get today. An exciting afternoon of football awaits us Seattle Seahawk fans. Let the links prepare you. Thank you for being here.

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks-49ers wild card: Vision Board - Seaside Joe

Rookie of the Year, Star Wars, Jerry Maguire: Seaside Joe 1411

Christian McCaffrey a Nightmare Matchup for Seahawks | Football Outsiders

If Seattle is going to upset division rivals San Francisco, they'll need to find someone who can cover the 49ers' star running back.

Seahawks fans had classy way of thanking Lions for big win - Larry Brown Sports

The Seattle Seahawks and their fans had a cool gesture for the Detroit Lions after the Lions' win got them into the playoffs.

A counter to my own article yesterday… « Seahawks Draft Blog

Yesterday I wrote a piece discussing the possibility of John Schneider and Pete Carroll having different ideas for the off-season. I speculated that might be one of the reasons why there’s been a bit of internet chatter about Carroll’s desire to carry on coaching beyond this season.

Geno Smith’s year a ‘fairy tale’? He, Seahawks expected it. But can they do it at 49ers? - The News Tribune

To the rest of the NFL, Geno Smith’s season is a fairy tale.

Quandre Diggs thrives as teacher for young Seattle secondary - KING5 Seattle

Quandre Diggs spent as much time this season teaching as playing free safety. While that's a little bit of an exaggeration, this season was challenging in a different way for the anchor of the Seattle Seahawks defensive backfield. There were the challenges on the field trying to fix a Seattle defense that rode a roller coaster of success and struggles for most of the season.

The Seahawks who will benefit most from poor weather, facing 49ers again - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard explains why the Seahawks' two rookie tackles may benefit from poor weather and playing the 49ers for a third time.

Rost: The 2 Wild Cards for Seahawks vs 49ers in Wild Card round - Seattle Sports

There's a lot we know about the Seahawks and 49ers heading into Saturday's playoff matchup, but there are also two wild cards for the game.

The Opposing View: An Insider’s Look At The Seahawks’ Wild Card Opponent, The San Francisco 49ers - Seahawks.com

49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares helps you get ready for this week’s Wild Card matchup in this week’s Opposing View.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks QB Geno Smith Named Pro Football Focus' 2022 Comeback Player of the Year - Seahawks.com

Ninth-year quarterback Geno Smith wins PFF’s Comeback Player of the Year award in his first-full season as a starter since 2014.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Closer Than Expected? Richard Sherman Shares Thoughts - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Richard Sherman played for both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers during his career. Despite some understandable Seahawks bias, who does he think has the advantage in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday?

Seattle Seahawks S*** Talk: 'We Hate These Boys!' Says San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers have made it no secret how they feel about the Seattle Seahawks.

NFC West News

49ers news: Why Nick Bosa and the defense will shut down Geno Smith and the Seahawks - Niners Nation

In a game that’s defined by matchups, the Niners have multiple advantages on this side of the ball

49ers news: DeMeco Ryans declined the Panthers request for an interview - Niners Nation

John Lynch broke the news on KNBR about the Panthers request. Then, the 49ers announced the Cardinals.

How Far Must the 49ers Advance in the Playoffs to be a Success? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Is a Super Bowl win the only way for the 2022 season to be viewed as a success for the 49ers?

Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Seahawks Playoff Game - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Predicting the outcome of the San Francisco 49ers' wildcard playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Insider Says Sean Payton to Arizona Cardinals is 'Pretty Legit' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals may very well land Sean Payton according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Grading All Four Arizona Cardinals Trades From 2022 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals made four trades throughout 2022 with varying results. Here, we rank and grade each of them respectively.

Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs among favorites to trade for DeAndre Hopkins - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Friday one and all.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds on who DeAndre Hopkins next team will be and the favorites should interest Arizona Cardinals fans as the reset should include bringing in...

Sean McVay tells Rams he’s coming back for 2023: No retirement! - Turf Show Times

After evaluating his options, he knows that the Rams are his best bet

Los Angeles Rams rebuild plan: Offseason focus is depth, not superstars - Turf Show Times

The offense needs more starters, not more stars

Sean McVay Back With Rams; What's Next? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Sean McVay led the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs in four out of six seasons, including two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win.

Around The NFL

J.K. Dobbins: Baltimore's Last Hope | Football Outsiders

With their quarterback in limbo, the Ravens will need a big game from their running back to win in Cincinnati.

Peyton Hillis' girlfriend gives update on ex-Browns RB after swimming incident - Larry Brown Sports

The girlfriend of former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is providing an update on Hillis after last week's swimming incident.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Takeaways for the 15 modern-era finalists - NFL.com

Is Joe Thomas as close to a lock as there is in the crop of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023? Adam Rank examines the field.

The Buffalo blueprint - Can Brian Daboll replicate the Bills' success with the Giants? - ESPN.com

Daboll helped turn Josh Allen and the Bills into a perennial playoff threat as the OC. Can he do it again with Daniel Jones and the Giants?

Micah Parsons on playoff showdown with Tom Brady, Buccaneers: 'This is where legends are made' - NFL.com

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is ready to take his game to another level in Monday night's postseason showdown with the Buccaneers, saying, "Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best games."

2022 All-Pro Team: Travis Kelce, Justin Jefferson, Sauce Gardner highlight roster - NFL.com

Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team, and Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years.

2023 NFL playoff bracket projection: Bills beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII as we predict every postseason game - CBSSports.com

Projecting the entire 2023 NFL playoffs