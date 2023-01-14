No surprises as Ryan Neal active, Phil Haynes inactive for Seahawks

Kickoff of Super Wild Card Weekend is almost here, and for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers that means opening up the action with a showdown at Levi’s Stadium. The game between the Hawks and Niners will mark the third time this season the two teams have faced off, with San Francisco victorious in each of the first two meetings.

Whether the third time is a charm for a Seahawks team looking to prove that it belongs in the postseason after most had expected the team to be rebuilding during the 2022 season. That means that no matter the outcome of the game Saturday afternoon, the Hawks have exceeded the expectations of most on the year, though the hope is obviously that they can continue to exceed expectations in the coming weeks.

In any case, when the two teams face off, the Hawks will be about as healthy as a team can be at this point of the season, and there aren’t any big surprises on the inactive list.

The full list of inactives for the Seahawks is: