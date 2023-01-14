 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Season Over Seahawks get smashed in 2nd half, lose 41-23 to 49ers to end season

2023 NFL Playoffs: Seahawks vs. 49ers 3rd Quarter game thread

What a 2nd quarter! The Seahawks have the lead!

By Mookie Alexander
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Seahawks lead, LEAD 17-16 at the half! How about that?!

